Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | February 05, 2021

PTI leaders seek acquittal in PTV attack case

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterPublished February 5, 2021Updated February 5, 2021 12:23pm
A mob of protesters from the PTI and PAT sit-ins had stormed PTV headquarters and forced its staff to take two of the state broadcaster’s flagship channels. —AP/File
A mob of protesters from the PTI and PAT sit-ins had stormed PTV headquarters and forced its staff to take two of the state broadcaster’s flagship channels. —AP/File

ISLAMABAD: Six PTI leaders on Thursday moved a court seeking acquittal in the 2014 PTV-Parliament House attack case.

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Defence Minister Pervaiz Khattak, Minister for Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mehmood, Planning Minister Asad Umar, MPA Aleem Khan and sidelined PTI leader Jahangir Khan Tareen filed the petitions.

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) of Islamabad already acquitted Prime Minister Imran Khan in this case.

The applicants contended before the court that they were booked in this case under the Anti Terrorism Act (ATA), 1997 for registering protest against the previous regime. Their applications were filed under section 265-K of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) that empowers the judge to acquit the accused during the trial proceeding.

According to the applicants, opposition parties are now holding similar anti-government protests but the government has not registered first FIRs against them.

The applications stated that workers of Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT) marched towards the parliament and the then government used force against the protesters.

ATC Judge Raja Jawad Abbas Hassan issued notice to the state over the applications and has sought a response until March 18.

On Aug 31, 2014 PTI and PAT workers marched towards Parliament House and Prime Minister House, clashing with police deployed on Constitution Avenue.

The protesters also attacked the premises of PTV and briefly took control of the building.

Published in Dawn, February 5th, 2021

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (2)
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Fastrack
Feb 05, 2021 09:50am
When Imran Khan, who was on tape inciting violence, was acquitted in a methodical way, what can one expect from the Pakistani system? Donald Trump got impeached for things minute when compared to the speeches of the Pakistani PM.
Reply Recommend 0
peer baba khwajaji
Feb 05, 2021 10:12am
PTI a party of criminals.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Mortgaging Pakistan
05 Feb 2021

Mortgaging Pakistan

This government’s economic management seems to be built upon blaming every folly and failure on ‘previous governments’.
What is solidarity?
Updated 05 Feb 2021

What is solidarity?

Only grassroots movements with transformative potential can take solidarity politics to the next level.
The parliament we need
Updated 04 Feb 2021

The parliament we need

The entire edifice of representative government in Pakistan has been raised on shifting sands.

Editorial

Updated 05 Feb 2021

Senate polls

It is the responsibility of all parties to bring about reforms that can eliminate the practice of vote buying in the Senate.
05 Feb 2021

Kashmir Day

THE people of Pakistan and those of the liberated part of what is one of the world’s most enchanting lands are...
05 Feb 2021

Solar health units

IN a laudable decision, the Punjab government has decided to run all Basic Health Units on solar energy. At a ...
Updated 04 Feb 2021

Vaccination begins

Instilling trust in the transparency of the process is critical.
04 Feb 2021

Decision on BRT

THE Supreme Court decision to set aside a Peshawar High Court judgement ordering a NAB investigation into the...
04 Feb 2021

The RDA investment

OVERSEAS Pakistanis are responding generously to the new initiative, Roshan Digital Accounts, launched by the State...