Today's Paper | February 04, 2021

PDM announces long march against PTI government on March 26

Dawn.comPublished February 4, 2021Updated February 4, 2021 11:02pm
PDM leaders speak to reporters after their meeting on Thursday. — DawnNewsTV
PDM leaders speak to reporters after their meeting on Thursday. — DawnNewsTV

The Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) has announced it will stage a long march against the PTI government on March 26, seen as one of the major components of the opposition's anti-government movement started last year.

Speaking to reporters after an hours-long meeting of the alliance's leadership in Islamabad, PDM chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman said the opposition parties in PDM will contest the upcoming Senate elections jointly.

"Caravans of long march will leave for Islamabad from across the country on March 26," Rehman said.

He added that the PDM had decided that "we will contest the Senate elections jointly; there will be a joint strategy for it and we will not compete against each other. We will field joint candidates."

Besides PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz, PPP chairperson Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari and other representatives of opposition parties, the meeting lasting more than five hours was attended by PML-N supremo and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and former president Asif Ali Zardari via video link.

The PDM also "rejected" the proposed constitutional amendment presented by the government for open balloting in the Senate polls, Rehman announced, as "the opposition believes in a comprehensive package for electoral reforms."

"It appears that the PTI does not have confidence in its members and the PTI leadership wants some undesirable people to become senators for whom their own members are not ready to vote."

The JUI-F chief said the PDM parties had decided to "stand shoulder-to-shoulder with the common man" against the rulers, whom he held responsible for a steep rise in the prices of electricity, gas, petrol and food items.

The alliance also "rejects" the one-member inquiry commission comprising retired Supreme Court Justice Azmat Saeed Sheikh set up by the government to probe the Broadsheet scandal, and "declares it an attempt by the government to mask its corruption", he added.

Rehman said Prime Minister Imran Khan himself used to say that doling out development funds among lawmakers was tantamount to "bribing", but had now announced similar funds for MNAs. Noting that the Supreme Court had taken notice of the issue, he said the premier should be "stopped" from giving out such funds.

He announced that the PDM will also join and support government employees coming to Islamabad to protest on February 10.

Demanding an immediate decision in the PTI foreign funding case, Rehman said the prime minister's call for an open trial in the case was a "drama" because 18 of the party's bank accounts identified by the State Bank were being kept secret.

"The opposition will continue its protest against the behaviour of the speaker and the chairman in the National Assembly and Senate and we will not cooperate with them in running proceedings of the house at any cost," the PDM president added.

He said Transparency International, whose analysis Prime Minister Imran used to laud in the past, had today "declared him a certified thief".

On Sunday, Bilawal had called upon the joint opposition to "force the removal of puppets", after the January 31 deadline set by the PDM for Prime Minister Imran to quit passed without any signs of the government retreating.

After a meeting of the leadership of its member parties, the PDM in December had given a deadline to the government to step down by Jan 31, with the warning that a march on Islamabad would otherwise result in its ouster.

“In case the government does not step down, the date of the long march will be announced on Feb 1. We ask the people of Pakistan to start preparations for the long march from today,” PDM chief Rehman had told a presser after presiding over the meeting. The government had swiftly rejected the deadline.

The PDM constituent parties have also collected the resignations of their lawmakers in the national and provincial assemblies, but have decided against submitting them for now.

Zeeshan Ahmed
Feb 04, 2021 10:05pm
People with no real jobs who haven't worked a single day in their lives, living extravagantly off looted wealth, need a reason to exist through all these failed marches.
Reply Recommend 0
Captain
Feb 04, 2021 10:08pm
Maulana is in deep problem ....... nowhere to be seen in Govt and not likely to be!
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Feb 04, 2021 10:10pm
'PDM chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman said the opposition parties in PDM will contest the upcoming Senate elections jointly.' This man has dementia he is too old, can hardly walk, how will he march.
Reply Recommend 0
Salman
Feb 04, 2021 10:12pm
So from Dec 31 it was Jan 31 and now March 26
Reply Recommend 0
Anti-Corruption
Feb 04, 2021 10:12pm
Long march will be nothing more than a nuisance.
Reply Recommend 0
Sab Se Pehle Pakistan
Feb 04, 2021 10:19pm
But where the resignations from PDM? PDM took a U turn on resignations and these bunch of thugs and frauds also known as PDM will take a U turn on long march as well.
Reply Recommend 0
Osama Ijaz
Feb 04, 2021 10:23pm
@Anti-Corruption , Right. for residents of twin cities as always.
Reply Recommend 0
Riazullah Baig
Feb 04, 2021 10:34pm
What's the use of that march after you loose Senate elections?
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Feb 04, 2021 10:42pm
PDM people look so miserable. Fazl ur Rehman is not well, he should rest and retire.
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Feb 04, 2021 10:44pm
PDM is doing worst service to Pakistan by stopping the government from working without hindrance and diverting their focus from national issues to their crooked practise.
Reply Recommend 0

