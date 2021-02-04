Dawn Logo

'Vibrant democracies': India compares farmers' protests to US Capitol Hill assault

Dawn.com | ReutersPublished February 4, 2021Updated February 4, 2021 08:26pm
Indian foreign ministry spokesman Anurag Srivastava said India was addressing the farmers' protests according to local laws. — Photo courtesy Hindustan Times
Indian foreign ministry spokesman Anurag Srivastava said India was addressing the farmers' protests according to local laws. — Photo courtesy Hindustan Times

Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Anurag Srivastava on Thursday compared the ongoing farmers' protests in India over new agricultural laws to the January 6 storming of the US Capitol by supporters of former US president Donald Trump, while hailing the two countries as "vibrant democracies".

The MEA spokesperson was responding to an earlier statement from the US State Department calling for differences to be resolved through dialogue in the ongoing confrontation between protesting Indian farmers and the Modi-led BJP government.

He said the incidents of "violence and vandalism at the historic Red Fort on Jan 26 have evoked similar sentiments [...] as did the incidents on the Capitol Hill". Srivastava further stated that India and the US were "vibrant democracies with shared values" based on their similar reactions to the incidents.

Srivastava said India had "taken note" of the statement but it was important to judge such comments in their original context "and in their entirety". "Any protest must be seen in the context of India's democratic ethos and polity and [the] ongoing efforts of [the] government and concerned farmer groups to resolve the impasse."

He pointed out that the US State Department had acknowledged in its statement the steps taken by the Indian government towards agricultural reforms.

The MEA spokesperson said the protests were being addressed in accordance with the respective local laws and temporary measures like curtailing internet services in the National Capital Region were "understandably undertaken to prevent further violence".

“We encourage that any differences between the parties be resolved through dialogue,” the US State Department had said in an earlier statement that also offered general support to government measures to “improve the efficiency of India’s markets and attract greater private sector investment.”

The statement had said "peaceful protests are a hallmark of any thriving democracy" while recognising the validity of the farmers' protests. It also added that "unhindered access to information, including the internet, is fundamental to the freedom of expression".

India similarly slammed international celebrities on Wednesday for making comments in support of protesting farmers as inaccurate and irresponsible and said vested interest groups were trying to build opinion against the country.

The Indian foreign ministry said, “Before rushing to comment on such matters, we would urge that the facts be ascertained, and a proper understanding of the issues at hand be undertaken,”

US singer Rihanna, climate change activist Greta Thunberg and US lawyer and activist Meena Harris, the niece of Vice-President Kamala Harris, had made comments on social media drawing attention to the plight of the protesting farmers.

Farmers' protests

Tens of thousands of farmers have camped out on the outskirts of New Delhi for more than two months, demanding the withdrawal of new agricultural laws that they say benefit private buyers at the expense of growers.

The government of Prime Minster Narendra Modi says reform of the agriculture sector will bring opportunities for farmers.

The protests turned violent on Jan 26, when farmers broke into the historic Red Fort complex, with one protester killed and hundreds injured.

Talks between the government and the protest leaders have so far failed to achieve any breakthrough.

Comments (12)
FAZ
Feb 04, 2021 08:16pm
India is learning and evolving. Its protests are like US but dealt like China, Iran and Russia's
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. AsHamed.
Feb 04, 2021 08:25pm
Anarchists must be dealt with strong response.
Reply Recommend 0
Truth Seeker
Feb 04, 2021 08:31pm
India doesn't need any approval but still thinks farm laws are beneficial !
Reply Recommend 0
Md
Feb 04, 2021 08:45pm
@Truth Seeker, It is not India as such, but the RSS-BJP destructive mafia.
Reply Recommend 0
KhanRA
Feb 04, 2021 08:53pm
In the US the Capitol riot was seen as an attack on democracy. India is trying to rebrand it as a sign of a vibrant democracy.
Reply Recommend 0
Javed
Feb 04, 2021 08:53pm
Vibrant democracies trying to rid themselves of wannabe dictators.
Reply Recommend 0
Logic
Feb 04, 2021 09:00pm
Apt comparison
Reply Recommend 0
Idealist
Feb 04, 2021 09:08pm
Pakistan should learn from Modi as to how to tackle these "sponsored" protests
Reply Recommend 0
Idealist
Feb 04, 2021 09:09pm
Pakistan should learn from Modi as to how to tackle the "sponsored" protests. If all the IT software industry guys had protested in 1992, the country would not have made the advances that it has made since.
Reply Recommend 0
SATT
Feb 04, 2021 09:10pm
Labours are real strength of India not farmers.Farmers are just politicians and land lords.
Reply Recommend 0
Morning Star
Feb 04, 2021 09:13pm
@Dr. AsHamed., Again tough talk, chest thumping by Indians, but no will, capacity, and capability. All that aggression and talk deflates like puff of air
Reply Recommend 0
RationalBabu
Feb 04, 2021 09:18pm
@Md, just a question: Why would RSS/BJP want to destroy their own country?
Reply Recommend 0

