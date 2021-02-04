Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | February 04, 2021

20pc crowds to be allowed to watch PSL 2021 in person: PCB

Dawn.comPublished February 4, 2021Updated February 4, 2021 04:32pm
The PSL 2021 will be played in Karachi and Lahore from February 20 to March 22. — Photo: PSL/File
The PSL 2021 will be played in Karachi and Lahore from February 20 to March 22. — Photo: PSL/File

The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) has allowed 20 per cent audiences to attend the HBL Pakistan Super League 2021, which will be played in Karachi and Lahore from February 20 to March 22, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced on Thursday.

The decision means around 7,500 ticketed spectators will be allowed to watch matches at Karachi's National Stadium per match day, while around 5,500 will be able to attend each match day at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

"During the course of the event, the NCOC and the PCB will continue to work together and monitor the situation before a decision to increase crowd numbers for the three playoffs and the final is made," the board said in a statement.

The NCOC reached the decision following a "detailed and comprehensive briefing" by the PCB officials, in which they assured national authorities that the event organisers and the PCB will strictly follow the government's Covid-19 standard operating procedures, including social distancing.

In the wake of the decision, the PCB will soon announce its ticketing policy to provide further clarity to the fans on how they can purchase tickets and the process to enter and exit the venues during the matches.

Commenting on the development, PCB Chairman Ehsan Mani said he was “thankful to the NCOC for trusting the PCB and allowing limited fans to watch live action of the HBL Pakistan Super League 2021. This is an endorsement that the PCB is an institution which is capable of planning and then successfully implementing Covid-19 SOPs during its marquee event being staged in Pakistan for the second successive year".

“Fans are the PCB’s biggest asset and we are delighted that no matter a small number, but some will be able to have access to the matches," he added.

Mani said while not everyone will get an opportunity to watch the matches due to the limited number of seats, "these are baby-steps and considering that most of the sport events are being played in empty stadium, this is a positive achievement and step in the right direction."

“I am optimistic that if we can maintain strict protocols during the HBL PSL 2021 matches we will have a strong case for more fans in the 2021-22 season in which we have to host high-profile international teams such as New Zealand, England and the West Indies as well as quality domestic events, including the National T20 Cup, Quaid-e-Azam Trophy and the Pakistan Cup,” he emphasised.

PSL2021
Sport

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Exports under pressure
Updated 04 Feb 2021

Exports under pressure

The govt's cheerleaders will argue that State Bank figures will always differ from those of the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics.
Fighting the stone
04 Feb 2021

Fighting the stone

Dom Moraes was forced to survive in an India with 1,000 dialects.

Editorial

Updated 04 Feb 2021

Vaccination begins

Instilling trust in the transparency of the process is critical.
04 Feb 2021

Decision on BRT

THE Supreme Court decision to set aside a Peshawar High Court judgement ordering a NAB investigation into the...
04 Feb 2021

The RDA investment

OVERSEAS Pakistanis are responding generously to the new initiative, Roshan Digital Accounts, launched by the State...
Updated 03 Feb 2021

PDM adrift

The combined opposition is still strong, and the PTI’s misgovernance in various sectors remains its Achilles heel.
03 Feb 2021

Smuggled oil

THERE has been an interesting twist in the situation as the government moves to shut retail outlets selling petrol...
03 Feb 2021

Pensioners’ verification

THE grant of pensions to senior citizens should be a straightforward process with minimal hassle to those of ...