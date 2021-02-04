Dawn Logo

Second Test against South Africa delayed by rain

AFP | APPublished February 4, 2021Updated February 4, 2021 04:58pm
Ground staff members cover the pitch following rain showers as the 3rd session delayed during the first day of the second Test between Pakistan and South Africa. — AFP
Babar Azam (R) celebrates with Fawad Alam after scoring half century during the first day of the second Test cricket match of a two-match series between Pakistan and South Africa at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Thursday. — AFP
Captain Babar Azam plays a shot during the first day of the second Test cricket match of a two-match series between Pakistan and South Africa at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi on February 4, 2021. — AFP
Pakistan's skipper Babar Azam, left, thumbs up with his South Africa's Quinton de Kock, after the toss during the first day of the second cricket Test match in Rawalpindi. — AP
Heavy rain delayed the resumption of play in the post-tea session on the opening day of the second Test between Pakistan and South Africa on Thursday.

As players walked off the field at the tea break, it began to pour, with rain lashing the Rawalpindi stadium as groundsmen placed the covers on the pitch and adjoining area.

Play was due to resume at 3pm but persistent rain kept players in the dressing rooms.

Pakistan were 145-3 at the tea break with skipper Babar Azam and Fawad Alam on crease.

Babar hit an attractive 77 not out and Fawad a solid 42 to lift Pakistan to 145-3 at tea from a precarious 22-3 after the home team won the toss and batted on a flat, brownish Rawalpindi Stadium pitch.

Spinner Keshav Maharaj (2-51) and pacer Anrich Nortje (1-30) had left Pakistan struggling on 63-3 at lunch but Babar and Fawad added 123 for the unbroken fourth-wicket stand to steady the innings.

Babar, who managed just seven and 30 in the first Test, returned to his stylish best, having punched 12 boundaries in his 16th Test half-century.

Fawad, who scored a fighting hundred in the first Test, was steady with five hits to the fence.

Earlier, Pakistan, who won the toss and batted, reached 21 without loss before throwing away three wickets for one run in the space of 23 balls.

Maharaj, brought into the attack in just the ninth over, had opener Imran Butt caught behind for 15 and then trapped senior batsman Azhar Ali leg-before for nought in his next over.

Nortje then produced a sharp rising delivery to Abid Ali, (six) whose fended push was caught smartly at short-leg by Aiden Markram.

Pakistan lead the two-match series 1-0 after winning the first Test in Karachi by seven wickets.

Pakistan retained the playing XI which won the first Test by seven wickets inside four days at Karachi last week.

Babar, captaining Pakistan in his first Test series, said the wicket looked dry as the home team chases its first Test series victory against South Africa in 18 years. Pakistan last beat the Proteas at home in 2003.

"The wicket looks dry and we will try to put them under pressure by putting runs on board," Babar said at the toss. "We don't want to relax after taking the lead and will push for 2-0."

South Africa brought in fast bowling all-rounder Wiaan Mulder, who played two home Test matches against Sri Lanka. Mulder replaced Lungi Ngidi in the only change Proteas made from the first Test playing XI.

Quinton de Kock, who will step down from Test captaincy after the series, will be hoping his team would have learnt from the mistakes in the first Test.

The Proteas brought in two allrounders George Linde and Mulder to strengthen their batting lineup against the spin threat of Nauman and Shah.

Teams

Pakistan: Babar Azam (captain), Abid Ali, Imran Butt, Azhar Ali, Fawad Alam, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Rizwan, Nauman Ali, Yasir Shah, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi.

South Africa: Quinton de Kock (captain), Aiden Markram, Dean Elgar, Faf du Plessis, Rassie van der Dussen, Temba Bavuma, George Linde, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Wiaan Mulder. Umpires: Aleem Dar and Ahsan Raza, Pakistan.

TV umpire: Asif Yaqoob, Pakistan

Match referee: Mohammad Javed Malik, Pakistan.

HKG
Feb 04, 2021 10:33am
Get ready to be owned by the guest.
Reply Recommend 0
Sab Se Pehle Pakistan
Feb 04, 2021 10:35am
After winning the away test match in Karachi. PCB eleven moves home for the all important test match against South Africa. All the best.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr Ahmad - Melbourne
Feb 04, 2021 10:59am
SA is a better side and will win this test.
Reply Recommend 0
Masood Wazir
Feb 04, 2021 11:01am
Best wishes for playing like the spirit of cricket as GAME OF GENTLEMEN.
Reply Recommend 0
ABCD$
Feb 04, 2021 11:10am
Wonderful start by the openers which started in NZ continues here
Reply Recommend 0
Chirag
Feb 04, 2021 11:19am
All the best Pakistan
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Feb 04, 2021 12:55pm
Under bio-bubble conditions due to Covid-19, a big challenge for greenshirts to continue their winning streak and win the just started second and last test match of the series against the visiting South African team to make it a clean sweep at the famous and historic Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium-Islamic Republic of Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0

