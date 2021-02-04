Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | February 04, 2021

PML-N concedes receiving funds from Osama, claims PTI leader

Iftikhar A. KhanPublished February 4, 2021Updated February 4, 2021 07:33am
In this file photo, PTI leader Farrukh Habib speaks to reporters outside the Election Commission of Pakistan.—White Star/File
In this file photo, PTI leader Farrukh Habib speaks to reporters outside the Election Commission of Pakistan.—White Star/File

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has conceded before the scrutiny committee of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) that it had received funds from the Al Qaeda founder, but said the transaction of the 90s is beyond the scope of audit by the panel, claimed Parliamentary Secretary for Railways Farrukh Habib on Wednesday.

Talking to reporters after hearings of foreign funding cases against the PML-N and PPP by the scrutiny committee, he said that former prime minister Nawaz Sharif laid foundation of foreign funding in Pakistan by receiving funds from Osama bin Laden to topple Benazir Bhutto’s government.

The Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) leader said that the PML-N and the Pakistan Peoples Party had failed to provide the details of their donors.

He also criticised the Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl and said its chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman had received funds from Libya and Iraq.

The parliamentary secretary said that the opposition parties would not be allowed to escape from the foreign funding cases.

PML-N lawyer rejects claim, saying ECP panel is scrutinising funds received over last five years only

He said that the PTI had collected funds in the most transparent manner and had provided the scrutiny committee details of about 40,000 donors.

He challenged PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari and PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz to bring records with them and hold a live debate with him.

On the other hand, PML-N secretary general Ahsan Iqbal, while talking to reporters, claimed that the PTI had concealed details of its 18 bank accounts.

The PML-N leader said that the PTI would be made accountable on the foreign funding issue at any cost.

He said that the lawyer of the PTI had suggested to the scrutiny committee to hide all information.

“Dramas of government functionaries have been exposed now,” Mr Iqbal said.

PML-N lawyer Jehangir Jadoon criticised the PTI for the talk about PML-N receiving funds from Osama bin Laden. He said the ECP committee was scrutinising funds received over the last five years only, and the mention of a 1990s saga was irrelevant at this stage.

The PTI is also facing scrutiny of its foreign funding which was initiated after one of its founding members Akbar S. Babar filed a petition with the ECP in this regard.

Published in Dawn, February 4th, 2021

Anoop Shastri, Florida
Feb 04, 2021 07:35am
Shocker.
Reply Recommend 0
F Khan
Feb 04, 2021 07:39am
Typical PTI reaction.Instead of answering to their dark an dirty funding attacking PMLN.
Reply Recommend 0
F Khan
Feb 04, 2021 07:39am
Who said last year in parliament that OBL is a martyr? This answers all where the PTI liking is?
Reply Recommend 0
Hwh
Feb 04, 2021 07:59am
FATF is watching.
Reply Recommend 0
Anti-Corruption
Feb 04, 2021 08:00am
@F Khan, “ Typical PTI reaction.Instead of answering to their dark an dirty funding attacking PMLN.” PTI has given the details of over 40000 accounts they collected the funds from. While PPP, PML N and Fazal Rehman haven’t given any details
Reply Recommend 0
A shah
Feb 04, 2021 08:10am
PMIK has been exposed and is more corrupt then them all
Reply Recommend 0
Baazigar
Feb 04, 2021 08:16am
Whatever be it, it's the reputation of Pakistan that goes into the drain. Q is spared here.
Reply Recommend 0
ajay
Feb 04, 2021 08:29am
Pakistan official sponsorer of osama
Reply Recommend 0
Cholas
Feb 04, 2021 08:33am
PTI was openly supporting and only PML was receiving the funds...
Reply Recommend 0
Pasha
Feb 04, 2021 08:42am
So getting foreign funding in the 90's was okay when PML-N was actively involved in the political drama but now they say that it is irrelevant since ECP is looking into last 5-years. Double Standard.
Reply Recommend 0
Fairview
Feb 04, 2021 08:43am
All this is a sham in a desperate bid to get out of fatf
Reply Recommend 0
Sajjad
Feb 04, 2021 08:54am
And PTI will complete its tenure by cursing opposition, and do nothing for the country.
Reply Recommend 0
Krishna Rao
Feb 04, 2021 09:05am
@Anoop Shastri, Florida, should not be for you as per you india is always wrong and Pakistan is correct
Reply Recommend 0
Roma
Feb 04, 2021 09:07am
Who said Osama is a Martyr in public?
Reply Recommend 0
Bilal Mustafa
Feb 04, 2021 09:08am
Obl died in 2011 !
Reply Recommend 0

