Successful training launch of Ghaznavi missile conducted

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterPublished February 4, 2021Updated February 4, 2021 07:38am
Ghaznavi (Hatf-III) is a solid-fuel, road mobile, surface-to-surface ballistic missile that has a range of up to 290km. — Photo courtesy Radio Pakistan
Ghaznavi (Hatf-III) is a solid-fuel, road mobile, surface-to-surface ballistic missile that has a range of up to 290km. — Photo courtesy Radio Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: The Army Strategic Forces Command (ASFC) on Wednesday cond­ucted the ‘training launch’ of nuclear-capable ballistic mis­sile Ghaznavi as part of its annual field training exercise.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) through a media statement announced the “successful training lau­nch” of the surface-to-surface ballistic missile Ghaz­navi, which is capable of delivering both nuclear and conventional warheads.

Ghaznavi (Hatf-III) is a solid-fuel, road mobile, surface-to-surface ballistic missile that has a range of up to 290km.

The missile is equipped with a proper terminal guidance system. In recent years tro­ops from the ASFC have conducted several training launches to check the handling and operating of the complex weapon system.

Conducting of a training launch means the missile sy­s­tem is operationally ready and the launch was not meant to test its design.

ISPR Director General Maj Gen Babar Iftikhar in a tweet said that it was a night training launch. He also tweeted a video of the training launch.

The Ghaznavi missile has been tested in both day and night modes, which indicates the high reliance of Army Strategic Force on this missile since it brings several Indian cantonments and military bases in areas along the border within its range even if launched from central Punjab.

The night launch, moreover, signals the 24/7 readiness of the missile, which is considered to be the most accurate ballistic missile in Pakistan’s arsenal.

ASFC Commander Lt Gen Muhammad Ali “appreciated the operational preparedness and display of excellent standard in handling and operating the weapon system”, the ISPR said.

He also expressed full satisfaction on the training standards of participating troops, attained throughout this training activity.

Published in Dawn, February 4th, 2021

Comments (15)
Fastrack
Feb 04, 2021 07:46am
Congrats. All posts covered. Unlike India where nothing working for the government or people.
Fastrack
Feb 04, 2021 07:47am
They keep the mischief neighbour honest. :) Well done. The next series would be much deadlier.
The Mask
Feb 04, 2021 07:55am
So that's why vaccines are asked as freebies rather than buying it.
A shah
Feb 04, 2021 08:09am
Instead of wasting money here, why not spend on vaccine or getting your planes back?
Tamilselvan
Feb 04, 2021 08:13am
Looks like a North Korean missile painted with Pakistani colors
True Indian
Feb 04, 2021 08:17am
The testing should have been done earlier... painting job shouldn't take so much tiime
Baazigar
Feb 04, 2021 08:19am
Good, also stopping request for free vaccine will enhance Pakistan's image in international arena.
M. Emad
Feb 04, 2021 08:20am
Where the Ghaznavi ballistic missile landed ??
NORI
Feb 04, 2021 08:27am
Ask for free vaccines, but spend on missiles.
Logic
Feb 04, 2021 08:28am
Looks like firecracker.
Bipul
Feb 04, 2021 08:30am
Amazingly good use of loan money.
Peshawar
Feb 04, 2021 08:36am
Red to Green painting is remarkable achievement.
Anwar Saleem
Feb 04, 2021 08:37am
We need vaccine !!
Ajay
Feb 04, 2021 08:49am
@Fastrack, useless in front of India's S400..
Hwh
Feb 04, 2021 09:07am
Dosen't have money for eggs, breads, milk, vaccine etc but spend huge amount of borrowed money on missile. What kind of superpower is this!
