Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | February 04, 2021

PM wants Parvez to ensure Senate victory from Punjab

Waseem Ashraf ButtPublished February 4, 2021Updated February 4, 2021 09:17am
Prime Minister Imran Khan greets Punjab Assembly Speaker Ch Pervez Elahi as Ch Shujaat Hussain looks on. — File
Prime Minister Imran Khan greets Punjab Assembly Speaker Ch Pervez Elahi as Ch Shujaat Hussain looks on. — File

GUJRAT: Prime Minister Imran Khan has tasked Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Parvez Elahi with playing a pivotal role in clinching maximum seats in the Senate from Punjab.

The senior PML-Q leader is part of a three-member committee of the ruling coalition in the province. Its other members are Chief Minister Usman Buzdar and Governor Chaudhry Sarwar. The committee will devise a joint strategy for the success of the coalition’s nominees in the Senate election due to be held in March.

The decision was taken in a meeting between the delegations of both coalition partners in Islamabad on Monday that was chaired by Prime Minister Khan. The PML-Q delegation comprised Mr Elahi, federal minister Tariq Basheer Cheema and MNA Moonis Elahi, while federal ministers Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Pervaiz Khattak and Shafqat Mehmood assisted the prime minister in the meeting.

Sources said that during the meeting, the PM formally endorsed his party’s decision to back PML-Q candidate Kamil Ali Agha in the Senate polls and asked Mr Elahi to utilise his experience to ensure the candidate’s victory.

Meanwhile, Mr Elahi invited the PM to inaugurate the newly built Punjab Assembly building and also thanked him for visiting their Lahore residence to inquire after PML-Q President Chaudhry Shujaat last month.

Matters relating to national politics were also discussed during the meeting. Both the coalition partners have been engaged in talks on the PML-Q’s reservations over the local bodies system in Punjab.

However, when asked by this correspondent, Moonis Elahi said the local bodies system was not discussed during the meeting with the PM.

Responding to another question, he dispelled the impression that his father, Parvez Elahi, was being given a new key role in the Punjab government, saying the provincial assembly speaker would only play his due role in the Senate elections.

Though the PML-Q only has 10 seats in the Punjab Assembly and five in National Assembly, but it has an important place in the current political scenario, which is why the PTI leadership has decided to accommodate the Q’s wish of having its nominee in the Upper House of parliament as well as benefiting from Mr Elahi’s experience in Punjab’s politics, analysts remarked.

Published in Dawn, February 4th, 2021

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (3)
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
peer baba khwajaji
Feb 04, 2021 09:21am
Imran Khan for PM for the next two terms.
Reply Recommend 0
Anti-Corruption
Feb 04, 2021 09:21am
Many PPP MPAs from Sindh will support PTI
Reply Recommend 0
Indian
Feb 04, 2021 09:52am
Governor as part of joint strategy team for PTI Election???? What type of democracy is this???
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Exports under pressure
Updated 04 Feb 2021

Exports under pressure

The govt's cheerleaders will argue that State Bank figures will always differ from those of the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics.
Fighting the stone
04 Feb 2021

Fighting the stone

Dom Moraes was forced to survive in an India with 1,000 dialects.

Editorial

Updated 04 Feb 2021

Vaccination begins

Instilling trust in the transparency of the process is critical.
04 Feb 2021

Decision on BRT

THE Supreme Court decision to set aside a Peshawar High Court judgement ordering a NAB investigation into the...
04 Feb 2021

The RDA investment

OVERSEAS Pakistanis are responding generously to the new initiative, Roshan Digital Accounts, launched by the State...
Updated 03 Feb 2021

PDM adrift

The combined opposition is still strong, and the PTI’s misgovernance in various sectors remains its Achilles heel.
03 Feb 2021

Smuggled oil

THERE has been an interesting twist in the situation as the government moves to shut retail outlets selling petrol...
03 Feb 2021

Pensioners’ verification

THE grant of pensions to senior citizens should be a straightforward process with minimal hassle to those of ...