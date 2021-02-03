Dawn Logo

Pakistan to receive 17.2m doses as Covax sets out vaccination plans in first distribution list

AFPPublished February 3, 2021Updated February 3, 2021 10:28pm
Medical attendants prepare to vaccinate health workers with Chinese-made Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccine at a vaccination centre in Karachi on February 3. — AFP
Medical attendants prepare to vaccinate health workers with Chinese-made Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccine at a vaccination centre in Karachi on February 3. — AFP

The Covax programme for Covid-19 vaccines published its first distribution list on Wednesday, planning enough doses for dozens of countries to immunise more than three per cent of their populations by mid-year.

The list comes with concerns over whether lower-income countries will be left out of the immunisation race dominated by rich nations, a problem Covax was set up to resolve.

It broke down for the first time how the programme's initial 337.2 million doses will be distributed, with first deliveries expected in late February.

Some 145 countries are set to receive enough doses to immunise 3.3pc of their population by mid-2021.

A statement said the initial distribution was in line with a target “to protect the most vulnerable groups such as health care workers” in the first half of the year.

Countries will receive doses in proportion to population size, with the most going to India (97.2m), Pakistan (17.2m), Nigeria (16m), Indonesia (13.7m), Bangladesh (12.8m) and Brazil (10.6m).

“This is fantastic. We can start vaccinating. It is coming in the next weeks,” Ann Lindstrand, coordinator for a World Health Organisation immunisation programme, told a press conference.

Covax is co-led by the WHO, the Gavi vaccine alliance, and the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI).

Funding is covered through donations for the 92 lower- and lower-middle income economies involved, while for richer countries, buying in operates as a back-up insurance policy for their own vaccination programmes.

The distribution list includes 240m doses of the AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine, licensed to the Serum Institute of India (SII); 96m doses of AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine; and 1.2m doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is the only one so far to have received emergency use approval from the WHO. Evaluation is underway for the AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine.

Both require two injected doses.

Wealthy self-financing countries were on the list in addition to lower-income nations, including South Korea (2.6m doses), Canada (1.9m) and New Zealand (250,000).

The list is non-binding and may change, the statement stressed, but would allow countries to plan for how many doses they will receive in the first rounds.

Longer term, Covax aims to secure enough vaccines for at least the most vulnerable 20pc in participating countries by the end of 2021.

Sarcasm
Feb 03, 2021 10:37pm
But Pakistan is a superpower and has Iron brother for help.
Reply Recommend 0
Mann
Feb 03, 2021 10:39pm
Thank you Serum Institute of India for saving the world and our neighbours. Act of mercy.
Reply Recommend 0

