Pakistan team unchanged for second Test against South Africa starting tomorrow

Dawn.comPublished February 3, 2021Updated February 3, 2021 07:47pm
Pakistan players are seen during the third day of training ahead of the second Test match against South Africa that will begin on Thursday. — Photo courtesy: PCB
Pakistan players are seen during the third day of training ahead of the second Test match against South Africa that will begin on Thursday. — Photo courtesy: PCB

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced on Wednesday that there would be no change in the 17-member cricket team that was selected for the first Test match against South Africa as the hosts look to seal the series against the Proteas by winning the second Test match starting in Rawalpindi from tomorrow.

"The playing line-up with now be finalised by the captain in consultation with the head coach for the match, which will commence at the Pindi Cricket Stadium from Feb 4," the cricket body said in a statement.

The players in the squad are: Babar Azam (capt), Abid Ali, Imran Butt, Azhar Ali, Fawad Alam, Saud Shakeel, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Sarfraz Ahmed, Nauman Ali, Sajid Khan, Yasir Shah, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Tabish Khan

Earlier today, the PCB shared videos of the team practicing in Rawalpindi.

Pakistan will look to end a 17-year wait for a series win against South Africa and leapfrog the Proteas in the rankings in the second Test.

Victory would be poignant for Pakistan, who are hosting their biggest Test series since the deadly 2009 militant attack on Sri Lanka's team halted international tours.

Pakistan, whose lone series win over South Africa was at home in 2003, start as favourites in Rawalpindi after last week's thumping seven-wicket win in Karachi.

They stand to rise two places to fifth in the rankings with a series victory, while defeat would push South Africa down from fifth to sixth.

Debutant Nauman Ali and fellow spinner Yasir Shah were the heroes in Karachi with seven wickets each, along with Fawad Alam whose first-innings century set up the win.

Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Feb 03, 2021 07:50pm
Changing a winning commination would have been a fatal mistake.
Reply Recommend 0
Sarcasm
Feb 03, 2021 07:55pm
Best of luck.
Reply Recommend 0

