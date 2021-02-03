Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | February 03, 2021

'Not the PTI assembly': PML-N’s Ahsan Iqbal lambasts NA speaker for silencing opposition

Dawn.com | Naveed SiddiquiPublished February 3, 2021Updated February 3, 2021 07:14pm
PML-N's Ahsan Iqbal speaks in the National Assembly on Wednesday. — DawnNewsTV
PML-N's Ahsan Iqbal speaks in the National Assembly on Wednesday. — DawnNewsTV

The National Assembly witnessed a noisy session on Wednesday as the opposition once again accused Speaker Asad Qaiser of bias, saying he did not allow them to voice their opinions.

Qaiser wanted lawmakers to discuss the constitutional amendment bill the government plans to seek a vote on, but PML-N's Ahsan Iqbal in his speech said he was "challenging" the speaker to affirm whether the PML-N had gotten its share of the calling-attention notices and adjournment motions taken up in the last 2.5 years.

"The chair purposely ignores PML-N's calling-attention notices and adjournment motions," he alleged, saying his party wanted to debate the rise in the prices of electricity and petrol, the LNG issue and wheat and sugar scandals but wasn't allowed to.

"I accept your challenge," responded Qaiser, who invited Iqbal to visit his secretariat and verify how many notices and motions were submitted by the PML-N and subsequently taken up. "I have done everything according to merit," he added.

Iqbal said "not a single" calling-attention notice had been taken in the ongoing parliamentary year, stressing that "this is not a scrap site that can be bulldozed."

He claimed that during the PML-N era, opposition members were allowed to speak for even two hours on end.

"But here we feel like the opposition has been given the status of unwelcome members. [...] Whenever we stand up, our mics are turned off," he said. "This is not the PTI's assembly, this is the National Assembly of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan."

Iqbal asked Qaiser to use his authority justly, saying the speaker did not belong to any one party.

"I am definitely the custodian of the house, I take care of the entire house and run it as per the law," said Qaiser in response, prompting boos from the opposition.

Refusing to back down, Iqbal then turned around and asked the opposition members present to raise their hands if they thought Qaiser was serving his position rightfully. "Nooo," came the chants, to which Qaiser said the members were only following Iqbal's instructions.

Iqbal also accused the government of targeting the opposition as part of its "revenge tactics" in order to make it ineffective, saying Leader of the Opposition Shehbaz Sharif, PPP leader Khursheed Shah and the opposition leader in Punjab, Hamza Shehbaz, were all jailed due to the same reason.

He said the government members subjected PML-N's Khawaja Asif, who was arrested by the National Accountability Bureau late last year, to "character assassination" and "media trial" regularly, but despite this, the court had sent him on judicial remand because it was "confused" by the evidence presented against him.

"NAB conducts inquiries of under-construction projects against us but an inquiry cannot be held into the Peshawar BRT (Bus Rapid Transit) project until it is complete," he added.

The speaker then invited Minister for Law and Justice Farogh Naseem to speak about the salient features of the 26th constitutional amendment bill, but he could hardly do so amid loud sloganeering from the opposition before the speaker announced a prayer break.

In his remarks earlier, Naseem said the Senate elections should be held through open ballot. "We are amending the Constitution, not stealing the election," he added while responding to the opposition's criticism.

While speaking about the bill, Adviser to the Prime Minister on Parliamentary Affairs Dr Babar Awan said the PTI and its coalition parties were the only parties that had made practical efforts to end the involvement of money in the Senate elections by bringing a constitutional amendment.

He said despite the Charter of Democracy signed by their leaders, the PPP and PML-N were "running away" from the proposal to conduct the Senate polls through open ballot.

"People want that elections be sold again, the Senate be sold again, consciences be sold again and a vote market be set up. If this is not the case, there is only one way, and that is to have this amendment to the Constitution," he added, saying after the amendment, lawmakers will not be able to cast vote against the party to which they belong.

Awan said another amendment the government sought to bring in Article 63(1)(c) would allow Pakistanis holding dual nationalities to contest elections.

He said the proposed bill stated that dual nationals could not be left "remedy-less" by asking them to first renounce their second nationality before contesting the elections in Pakistan. Therefore, they will be required to renounce their citizenship of the foreign country before taking the oath of office, if elected.

PML-N opposes bill

PML-N's Iqbal said his party "strongly opposes" the amendment bill, adding that "We will not allow the government to bulldoze the Constitution."

He claimed that the government had gotten the amendment bill passed through the relevant standing committee "in 20 minutes".

Iqbal asked Prime Minister Imran Khan why he had not pursued "transparency" in the elections for the Senate chairman and only thought about it now.

"At that time horsetrading was being done from Prime Minister House [according to Imran] but now that he is afraid his own members will not vote [for the PTI], he has suddenly remembered transparency," the PML-N leader added.

He said the government was misleading overseas Pakistanis because it "wants to bring dual nationals" in its ranks to the Senate.

"Legislation or amendments to Constitution cannot be done for the friends of Imran Khan," Iqbal added.

PML N AND PTI
Pakistan

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Shuaib
Feb 03, 2021 06:39pm
This speaker of NA is most party aligned person in the history of Pakistan. After each serious issue exposing his party, on which debate is required, his usual habit is to give mic to likes of Murad Saeed to disrupt session.
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Feb 03, 2021 06:42pm
'"But here we feel like the opposition has been given the status of unwelcome members' You just expressed the sentiments of the entire public.
Reply Recommend 0
Sher
Feb 03, 2021 06:44pm
This is still Nawaz Sharif Assembly, per Ahsan Iqbal. Forget Ahsan, face the corruption charges first.
Reply Recommend 0
M. Saeed
Feb 03, 2021 06:44pm
Speaker is definitely neutral in his conducting and running of the NA business.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Mental illness and possession
03 Feb 2021

Mental illness and possession

One wonders how many people with mental illness in Pakistan have been viewed as being possessed by a jinn.
Invoking immunity
03 Feb 2021

Invoking immunity

Greater foresight could have averted international arbitration disasters.
Educating Pakistan
Updated 02 Feb 2021

Educating Pakistan

The PTI government is obsessing with curriculum because it’s easier to tinker with it than fix the education standards.

Editorial

Updated 03 Feb 2021

PDM adrift

The combined opposition is still strong, and the PTI’s misgovernance in various sectors remains its Achilles heel.
03 Feb 2021

Smuggled oil

THERE has been an interesting twist in the situation as the government moves to shut retail outlets selling petrol...
03 Feb 2021

Pensioners’ verification

THE grant of pensions to senior citizens should be a straightforward process with minimal hassle to those of ...
02 Feb 2021

Cost of living

THE prime minister on Sunday spoke about his government’s focus on price inflation, saying both headline inflation...
Updated 02 Feb 2021

Myanmar coup

Myanmar suffers from ethnic and religious strife; the only way to end these various conflicts is through the democratic process.
02 Feb 2021

Karachi development

AGGRAVATING the turf war between the centre and Sindh over Karachi, Planning Minister Asad Umar recently complained...