It’s time to extend hand of peace in all directions: Bajwa

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterPublished February 3, 2021Updated February 3, 2021 08:38am
Army Chief Gen Qamar Bajwa said on Tuesday it was time for recommitting to peace for the secure future of the region. — DawnNewsTV/File
Army Chief Gen Qamar Bajwa said on Tuesday it was time for recommitting to peace for the secure future of the region. — DawnNewsTV/File

ISLAMABAD: Army Chief Gen Qamar Bajwa said on Tuesday it was time for recommitting to peace for the secure future of the region.

“It is time to extend hand of peace in all directions,” Gen Bajwa said at the graduation ceremony of 144th GD (P), 90th Engineering Course and 100th AD courses at PAF Academy, Asghar Khan, in Risalpur. The army chief was the chief guest on the occasion.

The army chief’s statement was important in the regional context because of the hostile postures of Pakistan’s neighbours — India and Afghanistan — towards it.

Relations with India have been particularly tense since it illegally annexed occupied Kashmir in August 2019. Pakistan has made several gestures to India, but the BJP government has not reciprocated them. While some progress has lately been witnessed in the relationship with Afghanistan because of Pakistan’s role in its peace process, it is too early to say if the improvement is sustainable.

Gen Bajwa recalled Pakistan’s peace credentials, saying: “Pakistan is a peace-loving country that has rendered great sacrifices for regional and global peace. We stand firmly committed to the ideal of mutual respect and peaceful co-existence.”

The army chief, however, emphasised that peace with India cannot be at the cost of Kashmir. “Pakistan and India must also resolve the longstanding issue of Jammu and Kashmir in a dignified and peaceful manner as per the aspirations of the people of Jammu and Kashmir and bring this human tragedy to its logical conclusion,” he underscored.

In a reference to India’s aggressive designs against Pakistan, he cautioned against mistaking Pakistan’s desire for peace as a sign of weakness. “The armed forces of Pakistan are fully capable and prepared to thwart any threat,” he said.

He specifically emphasised the enhanced inter-services coordination and jointness as an important element of country’s preparation against the ‘enemy designs’.

The army chief said the inter-services coordination had also delivered improved internal security environment. In this regard, he specially commended the ‘critical role’ played by the Pakistan Air Force in the war on terrorism.

“The outstanding courage and professional excellence displayed by brave air warriors of Pakistan Air Force during Operation Swift Retort is a manifestation of our resolve and capability. The whole nation is proud of its air force and I earnestly hope that PAF will scale new heights of glory and excellence in the years to come,” he said.

Published in Dawn, February 3rd, 2021

Fastrack
Feb 03, 2021 08:25am
Pakistan army, the nation's pride.
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Feb 03, 2021 08:26am
Biggest pain for haters is how Pakistan is winning due to exceptional cooperation of civil and military leadership.
Reply Recommend 0
Jawaid Anwar
Feb 03, 2021 08:29am
He acts more like a political leader.
Reply Recommend 0
Chaman
Feb 03, 2021 08:32am
So nothing changes anywhere
Reply Recommend 0
ajay
Feb 03, 2021 08:44am
Economic collapse of the country make him give such statement otherwise reality is everyone knows.
Reply Recommend 0
Munish Kumar Kaushik
Feb 03, 2021 08:45am
Peaceful gesture punctuated with-buts, ifs, howevers.
Reply Recommend 0
SayWhat?
Feb 03, 2021 08:47am
Rejected!
Reply Recommend 0
Truth
Feb 03, 2021 08:47am
Pak is a peace loving country :-)
Reply Recommend 0
Arif
Feb 03, 2021 08:48am
Be afraid when Generals start talking about peace.
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Feb 03, 2021 08:49am
About to make a request for vaccine?
Reply Recommend 0
Lahori
Feb 03, 2021 08:57am
Who believes?
Reply Recommend 0
Dr Sara Irfan
Feb 03, 2021 09:06am
Our neighbours need to know we want peace. But that does not mean it is our weakness. We can show our strength if they want war.
Reply Recommend 0
JustSaying
Feb 03, 2021 09:06am
@Fastrack, No Doubt Pakistan is Winning and Shining on all Fronts.....
Reply Recommend 0
HKG
Feb 03, 2021 09:09am
Extend hand of peace in front, and backstab in parallel?
Reply Recommend 0
JustSaying
Feb 03, 2021 09:11am
@Fastrack, Just yesterday your FM was Justifying how Pakistan is not Isolated....
Reply Recommend 0
Krishna Rao
Feb 03, 2021 09:13am
Same old record. India doesn't care as usual
Reply Recommend 0
UDAY KULKARNI
Feb 03, 2021 09:20am
Good luck army chief general Bajwa in your endeavour towards peace with your neighbours.
Reply Recommend 0
Kate Angel Dinara
Feb 03, 2021 09:44am
@Arif, Exactly Rightly said... It's alarming..
Reply Recommend 0
Jai Mahakaal
Feb 03, 2021 09:44am
General Bajwa simply wants to say, peace with India, not possible.
Reply Recommend 0
M. Emad
Feb 03, 2021 09:45am
Extend hand of peace in Eastern direction.
Reply Recommend 0
Sane Sid
Feb 03, 2021 09:50am
Now that's New.......
Reply Recommend 0

