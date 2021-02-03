Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | February 03, 2021

Roshan digital accounts attract $400m in four months

Shahid IqbalPublished February 3, 2021Updated February 3, 2021 09:00am
A senior banker said the inflows were encouraging, but slow as per the expectations of the government and the State Bank. — AFP/File
A senior banker said the inflows were encouraging, but slow as per the expectations of the government and the State Bank. — AFP/File

KARACHI: Foreign exchange inflows through the Roshan Digital Accounts (RDAs) reached $400 million within four months, reflecting growing confidence in the State Bank’s new initiative launched by Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sept 10, 2020.

RDAs aim to attract millions of Pakistanis living abroad by offering much higher returns on deposits compared to the returns in developed economies.

“So far the total inflows in RDAs have reached $400 million,” the SBP said in response to a query on Tuesday.

A senior banker said the inflows were encouraging, but slow as per the expectations of the government and the State Bank. However, attracting $400m within four months could be a good replacement of hot money.

The country had received about $3.4 billion in the domestic bonds before March FY20. The entire amount of $3.4bn landed in FY20. Most of the foreign investment which was termed hot money left the country in the last quarter of FY20 following the Covid-19 pandemic.

The SBP also said that so far the total number of accounts opened for RDAs reached 80,000. It was not known Pakistanis from which country and region opened the highest number of accounts.

However, banking experts and currency dealers say that most of the accounts were opened by the Pakistanis living in the Gulf region which provides 65 per cent of the total remittances to the country.

The RDAs have been launched for Non-Resident Pakistanis’ (NRPs) to enable them to remotely open bank accounts in Pakistan through online digital portals without physically visiting branches.

Using their RDAs, NRPs can now avail digital banking facilities, including access to online banking, domestic funds transfer, utility bills and tuition fee payment in Pakistan, as well as investments in government bills, stock exchange, and real estate sector with option of full repatriation.

“If the current account remains surplus with an improved foreign exchange reserves, the inflow through RDAs could be higher in the second half of the current fiscal FY21,” said the banker.

Along with the RDA account, the SBP launched the Naya Pakistan Savings Certificate with the aim of boosting country’s economy by attracting foreign investments.

The buyers can own the certificate in US dollar with the highest interest rate of 7pc and in Pak rupees with the highest rate of 11pc per annum provided the investment is made for 5 years.

Banks offer both Islamic and conventional accounts and in various eligible currencies (and not just USD) as per the relevant rules and regulations of SBP.

Published in Dawn, February 3rd, 2021

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (3)
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Sarcasm
Feb 03, 2021 09:13am
Now India stands isolated and Pakistan becomes a superpower.
Reply Recommend 0
Tumgan Dulogho
Feb 03, 2021 09:20am
$100m per month being spoken about as an achievement?? Most SMEs in India do better than that.
Reply Recommend 0
Karachi Wala
Feb 03, 2021 09:43am
I tried opening RDA but they ask my tax registration numbers and National Insurance numbers in other countries. I am puzzled as what Pakistani authorities will share my private information with other countries OR perhaps me to pay tax on foreign income. If their intention is good, why they ask my tax information overseas ? Pakistan has nothing to do with my income abroad.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Mental illness and possession
03 Feb 2021

Mental illness and possession

One wonders how many people with mental illness in Pakistan have been viewed as being possessed by a jinn.
Invoking immunity
03 Feb 2021

Invoking immunity

Greater foresight could have averted international arbitration disasters.
Educating Pakistan
Updated 02 Feb 2021

Educating Pakistan

The PTI government is obsessing with curriculum because it’s easier to tinker with it than fix the education standards.

Editorial

Updated 03 Feb 2021

PDM adrift

The combined opposition is still strong, and the PTI’s misgovernance in various sectors remains its Achilles heel.
03 Feb 2021

Smuggled oil

THERE has been an interesting twist in the situation as the government moves to shut retail outlets selling petrol...
03 Feb 2021

Pensioners’ verification

THE grant of pensions to senior citizens should be a straightforward process with minimal hassle to those of ...
02 Feb 2021

Cost of living

THE prime minister on Sunday spoke about his government’s focus on price inflation, saying both headline inflation...
Updated 02 Feb 2021

Myanmar coup

Myanmar suffers from ethnic and religious strife; the only way to end these various conflicts is through the democratic process.
02 Feb 2021

Karachi development

AGGRAVATING the turf war between the centre and Sindh over Karachi, Planning Minister Asad Umar recently complained...