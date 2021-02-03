Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | February 03, 2021

UK’s record-breaking fundraiser Captain Moore dies aged 100

ReutersPublished February 3, 2021Updated February 3, 2021 09:20am
Captain Tom Moore
Captain Tom Moore

LONDON: Captain Tom Moore, the British World War Two veteran who raised millions of pounds for health service workers on the frontline of the battle against the coronavirus, has died aged 100 after contracting Covid-19, his family said on Tuesday.

Moore struck a chord with locked-down Britain by walking around his garden with the help of a frame to raise 38.9 million pounds ($53 million) for the National Health Service.

His endeavour and wit spread joy amid the grim news of the coronavirus outbreak: Moore’s message to the world was that the sun would shine again and that the clouds would clear.

“It is with great sadness that we announce the death of our dear father, Captain Sir Tom Moore,” his daughters said in a statement.

Moore died on Tuesday morning at Bedford Hospital in central England. He had tested positive for Covid-19 on Jan 22 and was fighting pneumonia.

Over the last five years, Moore had been receiving treatment for prostate and skin cancer, his family said. He had not been vaccinated against Covid-19 due to the other medication he was taking.

When he started his sponsored walk at his home in the village of Marston Moretaine, 80km north of London, he hoped to raise 1,000 pounds.

Instead, he raised millions of pounds for the National Health Service, was knighted by Queen Elizabeth, broke two Guinness world records, scored a No. 1 single in the pop charts, wrote an autobiography and helped set up a charity.

“We share our deepest condolences and sympathies with his family and loved ones at this incredibly sad time,” Bedford Hospital’s chief nurse Liz Lees said.

“Wed also like to say thank you, and pay tribute to Captain Sir Tom Moore for the remarkable contribution he has made to the NHS.”

Raised in Yorkshire, northern England, Moore served in India, Burma and Sumatra during World War Two.

Queen Elizabeth II, who knighted Moore, will send a message of private condolence to the family. Elizabeth “very much enjoyed meeting Captain Sir Tom” and her thoughts were with his family, Buckingham Palace said.

“The last year of our father’s life was nothing short of remarkable. He was rejuvenated and experienced things he’d only ever dreamed of,” his daughters said.

“Whilst he’d been in so many hearts for just a short time, he was an incredible father and grandfather, and he will stay alive in our hearts forever.” Politicians paid tribute to Moore.

“I’m so sorry to hear that Captain Tom has passed away in hospital,” British health minister Matt Hancock said on Twitter. “He was a great British hero that showed the best of our country.”

Published in Dawn, February 3rd, 2021

Coronavirus
Newspaper

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Mental illness and possession
03 Feb 2021

Mental illness and possession

One wonders how many people with mental illness in Pakistan have been viewed as being possessed by a jinn.
Invoking immunity
03 Feb 2021

Invoking immunity

Greater foresight could have averted international arbitration disasters.
Educating Pakistan
Updated 02 Feb 2021

Educating Pakistan

The PTI government is obsessing with curriculum because it’s easier to tinker with it than fix the education standards.

Editorial

Updated 03 Feb 2021

PDM adrift

The combined opposition is still strong, and the PTI’s misgovernance in various sectors remains its Achilles heel.
03 Feb 2021

Smuggled oil

THERE has been an interesting twist in the situation as the government moves to shut retail outlets selling petrol...
03 Feb 2021

Pensioners’ verification

THE grant of pensions to senior citizens should be a straightforward process with minimal hassle to those of ...
02 Feb 2021

Cost of living

THE prime minister on Sunday spoke about his government’s focus on price inflation, saying both headline inflation...
Updated 02 Feb 2021

Myanmar coup

Myanmar suffers from ethnic and religious strife; the only way to end these various conflicts is through the democratic process.
02 Feb 2021

Karachi development

AGGRAVATING the turf war between the centre and Sindh over Karachi, Planning Minister Asad Umar recently complained...