Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | February 03, 2021

Saudi Arabia suspends entry from 20 countries, including Pakistan

ReutersPublished February 3, 2021Updated February 3, 2021 01:03am
The temporary ban, effective from Feb 3, also includes people arriving from the United Arab Emirates, Germany, the United States, Britain, South Africa, France, Egypt, Lebanon and India. – APP/File Photo
The temporary ban, effective from Feb 3, also includes people arriving from the United Arab Emirates, Germany, the United States, Britain, South Africa, France, Egypt, Lebanon and India. – APP/File Photo

Saudi Arabia on Tuesday suspended entry to the kingdom from 20 countries, including Pakistan, with the exception of diplomats, Saudi citizens, medical practitioners and their families, to help curb the spread of the coronavirus, the state news agency reported.

The temporary ban, effective from Feb 3, also includes people arriving from the United Arab Emirates, Germany, the United States, Britain, South Africa, France, Egypt, Lebanon and India.

Saudi Arabia had reopened its borders on Jan 4 after it had suspended international commercial flights on a rolling weekly basis from Dec 21 and extended the ban for a week on Dec 28 over fears of a new, fast-spreading variant of the coronavirus.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Educating Pakistan

Educating Pakistan

Arifa Noor
The PTI government is obsessing with curriculum because it’s easier to tinker with it than fix the education standards.
Time to fix errant democracies
Updated 02 Feb 2021

Time to fix errant democracies

Despite the world public opinion being overwhelmingly against it, Israel continues with its aggression.
Back to the future
Updated 01 Feb 2021

Back to the future

The Biden administration is widely expected to reaffirm the framework of the Doha agreement.

Editorial

02 Feb 2021

Cost of living

THE prime minister on Sunday spoke about his government’s focus on price inflation, saying both headline inflation...
Updated 02 Feb 2021

Myanmar coup

Myanmar suffers from ethnic and religious strife; the only way to end these various conflicts is through the democratic process.
02 Feb 2021

Karachi development

AGGRAVATING the turf war between the centre and Sindh over Karachi, Planning Minister Asad Umar recently complained...
Kashmir challenge
Updated 01 Feb 2021

Kashmir challenge

For peace to succeed, the UN as well as global powers must realise that India needs to change its belligerent posture.
01 Feb 2021

Decision on gas

THE matter seems to have been settled once and for all. The government has rejected the demand of owners of captive...
01 Feb 2021

Education emergency

RECENTLY, on the International Day of Education, UN Secretary General António Guterres commended students and...