Saudi Arabia suspends entry from 20 countries, including Pakistan

Saudi Arabia on Tuesday suspended entry to the kingdom from 20 countries, including Pakistan, with the exception of diplomats, Saudi citizens, medical practitioners and their families, to help curb the spread of the coronavirus, the state news agency reported.

The temporary ban, effective from Feb 3, also includes people arriving from the United Arab Emirates, Germany, the United States, Britain, South Africa, France, Egypt, Lebanon and India.

Saudi Arabia had reopened its borders on Jan 4 after it had suspended international commercial flights on a rolling weekly basis from Dec 21 and extended the ban for a week on Dec 28 over fears of a new, fast-spreading variant of the coronavirus.