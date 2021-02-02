Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | February 02, 2021

PM Imran kicks off Pakistan's Covid-19 vaccination drive

Dawn.comPublished February 2, 2021Updated February 2, 2021 08:09pm
PM Imran Khan watches as a doctor is administered the first Covid-19 vaccine in Pakistan. — DawnNewsTV
PM Imran Khan watches as a doctor is administered the first Covid-19 vaccine in Pakistan. — DawnNewsTV

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday evening oversaw the start of Pakistan's coronavirus vaccination campaign, with the first jab administered to a doctor in Islamabad.

Speaking at a ceremony to mark the launch of the drive, the premier congratulated his government's health team for moving rapidly to secure the vaccine and thanked China for donating 500,000 doses of the Sinopharm vaccine to Pakistan.

He reiterated that the vaccine will be first administered to health workers working with Covid-19 patients, followed by the elderly in the high-risk age group.

"This (vaccine) is being distributed equitably among all the provinces so no one thinks we've provided more of it to one province," he said.

A photo posted by Instagram (@instagram) on

Prime Minister Imran urged all healthcare workers to get the vaccine, saying they were most at risk. He also appealed to the public to follow the Covid-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs) and wear a mask.

"If Allah has blessed Pakistan as compared to the rest of the world, we should be grateful for that and take full precautions," he emphasised. "If there is anything that slows the spread of the virus, it is a mask."

He said the government had reopened schools and would do the same for hospitals, and that Pakistan's Covid-19 cases were "falling". But he stressed that it was important for people to follow the SOPs in order to save lives.

"Look at what is happening in Europe, America — they have had more than 400,000 deaths, [...] while there is a complete lockdown in Britain," the premier said, noting that while some Western countries had shut down their economies, Pakistan's economy was functioning and restrictions were in place only in the services sector.

"If you take precautions, we will open the other sectors as well."

Before the premier's speech, a doctor was given the country's first Covid-19 vaccine shot as Imran and his special assistant on health Dr Faisal Sultan stood watching.

Since reporting its first cases of the coronavirus on February 26 last year, Pakistan has so far confirmed more than 547,000 infections, while 11,746 people have lost their lives due to the disease.

The first batch of the vaccines donated by China had reached Islamabad early on Monday morning from Beijing on a special Pakistan Air Force plane.

In a statement on Tuesday evening, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said the first tranche of the Covid vaccine had reached all federal units, adding that the doses for Sindh and Balochistan were dispatched by air. It said the provinces' inoculation drive will begin on Wednesday (tomorrow).

Talking to Dawn earlier, SAPM on Health Dr Faisal Sultan had said the vaccine would be dispatched to the provinces on Tuesday (today) and hoped that the inoculation process would start at the earliest.

"Though it is being asked how many doses will be sent to each province, to me it does not matter as the second consignment will reach before the first batch runs out. I have suggested that vaccination should be started in cities and hospitals from where the most cases are being reported," he said.

A senior official of the Ministry of National Health Services, requesting not to be named, said it was a major development as Pakistan had been included in the list of countries that had stocks of Covid-19 vaccine.

Besides the Sinopharm vaccine, the government has also approved the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine and Russia's Sputnik V shot for emergency use in Pakistan.

On Saturday, Planning Minister Asad Umar had announced that the government had rec­eived a letter from Covax saying 17 million doses of the Astra­Zeneca vaccine would be provided to Pakistan in the first half of 2021.

Out of the 17m doses, 7m will be available by March, Umar said.

Coronavirus
Pakistan

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (12)
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Anti-Corruption
Feb 02, 2021 06:49pm
Well done. Please ensure there’s no queue jumping based upon the status and influence of the person. Priority should be given to those at high risk as outlined.
Reply Recommend 0
Saif Zulfiqar
Feb 02, 2021 06:51pm
Hope every Pakistani will come forward and take the Vaccine.
Reply Recommend 0
naveed jutt
Feb 02, 2021 06:51pm
Poor guys.Chinese vaccine for Chinese virus
Reply Recommend 0
Subhashis Bhattacharjee
Feb 02, 2021 06:53pm
Wonderful news, all the best to the people of Pakistan. Love from India.. Let's move towards a new age without at sufferings. Have a peaceful life my friends...
Reply Recommend 0
M. Emad
Feb 02, 2021 06:54pm
220 million Pakistan population. 0.5 million available Vaccine.
Reply Recommend 0
Desi
Feb 02, 2021 06:58pm
Good to know that. But half a million doses are nothing compared to the number of caregivers in the country. Only quarter of a million people can receive these doses. We need to shore up our vaccine stocks ASAP.
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Feb 02, 2021 07:11pm
Pakistan has outplayed all "viruses" very smartly- in and out of Pakistan. ;)
Reply Recommend 0
Siva
Feb 02, 2021 07:15pm
All the best......
Reply Recommend 0
KyaBolu
Feb 02, 2021 07:21pm
Can he take first vaccine ?
Reply Recommend 0
Venkataraman Iyer
Feb 02, 2021 07:26pm
@M. Emad, this for lawmakers..general public happy without Chinese vaccine
Reply Recommend 0
Baazigar
Feb 02, 2021 07:27pm
@Saif Zulfiqar, "Hope every Pakistani will come forward and take the Vaccine." -- Do you know how much vaccine received vis-a-vis total population?
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Feb 02, 2021 07:27pm
" Better Late than Never"-- All the best
Reply Recommend 0
Hindustani American
Feb 02, 2021 07:29pm
Was the statoscope really required around the Doctor's neck?!
Reply Recommend 0
naveed jutt
Feb 02, 2021 07:30pm
@M. Emad, That too you need to take minimum 2 doses
Reply Recommend 0
The Mask
Feb 02, 2021 07:39pm
If only IK would've shown similar enthusiasm with polio vaccine, pakistan would be a polio free nation like African countries
Reply Recommend 0
Syed Abbas
Feb 02, 2021 07:42pm
I so very much pray that Imran Khan can succeed. You can see his devotion to the cause through his eyes. If only, his team was just as equally sincere as him.
Reply Recommend 0
Umesh
Feb 02, 2021 07:46pm
@Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad, How can you say that pakistan was late. It never is. The world eulogised smart lock down of debonair and dashing IK. This vaccine was never necessary.
Reply Recommend 0
Rami
Feb 02, 2021 08:01pm
Great job that PM IK is there in real time to start this vaccination process!
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Educating Pakistan

Educating Pakistan

Arifa Noor
The PTI government is obsessing with curriculum because it’s easier to tinker with it than fix the education standards.
Time to fix errant democracies
Updated 02 Feb 2021

Time to fix errant democracies

Despite the world public opinion being overwhelmingly against it, Israel continues with its aggression.
Back to the future
Updated 01 Feb 2021

Back to the future

The Biden administration is widely expected to reaffirm the framework of the Doha agreement.

Editorial

02 Feb 2021

Cost of living

THE prime minister on Sunday spoke about his government’s focus on price inflation, saying both headline inflation...
Updated 02 Feb 2021

Myanmar coup

Myanmar suffers from ethnic and religious strife; the only way to end these various conflicts is through the democratic process.
02 Feb 2021

Karachi development

AGGRAVATING the turf war between the centre and Sindh over Karachi, Planning Minister Asad Umar recently complained...
Kashmir challenge
Updated 01 Feb 2021

Kashmir challenge

For peace to succeed, the UN as well as global powers must realise that India needs to change its belligerent posture.
01 Feb 2021

Decision on gas

THE matter seems to have been settled once and for all. The government has rejected the demand of owners of captive...
01 Feb 2021

Education emergency

RECENTLY, on the International Day of Education, UN Secretary General António Guterres commended students and...