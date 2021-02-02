Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | February 02, 2021

Justice Qazi Faez Isa's mobile phone hacked, says SC

Haseeb BhattiPublished February 2, 2021Updated February 2, 2021 06:31pm
Supreme Court Justice Qazi Faez Isa's mobile phone has been hacked, the top court's public relations office said in a statement. — Photo courtesy Supreme Court website/File
Supreme Court Justice Qazi Faez Isa's mobile phone has been hacked, the top court's public relations office said in a statement. — Photo courtesy Supreme Court website/File

Supreme Court Justice Qazi Faez Isa's mobile phone has been hacked, the apex court's public relations office said on Tuesday.

"The cell phone of Justice Qazi Faez Isa has been hacked and there is suspicion that misguiding communication can be made from his lordship's number to anyone with ulterior motives," a press release by the Supreme Court said.

"Therefore, the communication purportedly made from [Justice Isa's] cell phone, which his lordship had not sent, may be treated as fake and false," it added.

Read: Who is Justice Qazi Faez Isa?

Justice Isa has practised law for over 27 years before the high courts of Pakistan, the Federal Shariat Court and the Supreme Court. He also became a member of the Balochistan High Court Bar Association, Sindh High Court Bar Association and life member of the Supreme Court Bar Association of Pakistan.

He took oath as a judge of the Supreme Court on September 5, 2014, and is scheduled to become the chief justice on September 18, 2023, for 13 months.

Known to weigh every word in his judgments twice, Justice Isa has played an instrumental role in Pakistan's judicial landscape.

He was also the subject of a presidential reference that alleged he had acquired three properties in London on lease in the name of his wife and children between 2011 and 2015 but did not disclose them in his wealth returns. Justice Isa contested the allegation, saying he was not a beneficial owner of the flats — either directly or indirectly.

In June 2020, the Supreme Court threw out the reference, terming it "invalid".

"[The reference] is declared to be of no legal effect whatsoever and stands quashed," read the majority (9-1) short verdict on a petition filed by Justice Isa and others seeking the reference's dismissal.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Educating Pakistan

Educating Pakistan

Arifa Noor
The PTI government is obsessing with curriculum because it’s easier to tinker with it than fix the education standards.
Time to fix errant democracies
Updated 02 Feb 2021

Time to fix errant democracies

Despite the world public opinion being overwhelmingly against it, Israel continues with its aggression.
Back to the future
Updated 01 Feb 2021

Back to the future

The Biden administration is widely expected to reaffirm the framework of the Doha agreement.

Editorial

02 Feb 2021

Cost of living

THE prime minister on Sunday spoke about his government’s focus on price inflation, saying both headline inflation...
Updated 02 Feb 2021

Myanmar coup

Myanmar suffers from ethnic and religious strife; the only way to end these various conflicts is through the democratic process.
02 Feb 2021

Karachi development

AGGRAVATING the turf war between the centre and Sindh over Karachi, Planning Minister Asad Umar recently complained...
Kashmir challenge
Updated 01 Feb 2021

Kashmir challenge

For peace to succeed, the UN as well as global powers must realise that India needs to change its belligerent posture.
01 Feb 2021

Decision on gas

THE matter seems to have been settled once and for all. The government has rejected the demand of owners of captive...
01 Feb 2021

Education emergency

RECENTLY, on the International Day of Education, UN Secretary General António Guterres commended students and...