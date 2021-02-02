Justice Qazi Faez Isa's mobile phone hacked, says SC

Supreme Court Justice Qazi Faez Isa's mobile phone has been hacked, the apex court's public relations office said on Tuesday.

"The cell phone of Justice Qazi Faez Isa has been hacked and there is suspicion that misguiding communication can be made from his lordship's number to anyone with ulterior motives," a press release by the Supreme Court said.

"Therefore, the communication purportedly made from [Justice Isa's] cell phone, which his lordship had not sent, may be treated as fake and false," it added.

Justice Isa has practised law for over 27 years before the high courts of Pakistan, the Federal Shariat Court and the Supreme Court. He also became a member of the Balochistan High Court Bar Association, Sindh High Court Bar Association and life member of the Supreme Court Bar Association of Pakistan.

He took oath as a judge of the Supreme Court on September 5, 2014, and is scheduled to become the chief justice on September 18, 2023, for 13 months.

Known to weigh every word in his judgments twice, Justice Isa has played an instrumental role in Pakistan's judicial landscape.

He was also the subject of a presidential reference that alleged he had acquired three properties in London on lease in the name of his wife and children between 2011 and 2015 but did not disclose them in his wealth returns. Justice Isa contested the allegation, saying he was not a beneficial owner of the flats — either directly or indirectly.

In June 2020, the Supreme Court threw out the reference, terming it "invalid".

"[The reference] is declared to be of no legal effect whatsoever and stands quashed," read the majority (9-1) short verdict on a petition filed by Justice Isa and others seeking the reference's dismissal.