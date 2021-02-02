Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | February 02, 2021

Four TikTokers shot dead in Karachi

Imtiaz AliPublished February 2, 2021Updated February 2, 2021 03:59pm
Four TikTokers, including one female, were shot dead near Anklesaria Hospital in Karachi's Garden area early on Tuesday morning, officials said. — AFP/File
Four TikTokers, including one female, were shot dead near Anklesaria Hospital in Karachi's Garden area early on Tuesday morning, officials said. — AFP/File

Four TikTokers, including one female, were shot dead near Anklesaria Hospital in Karachi's Garden area early on Tuesday morning, officials said.

City Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Sarfaraz Nawaz Shaikh said all four deceased were active on social media, particularly Tik Tok. He said two of those who died, identified as Muskan and Amir, were friends.

According to the official, Muskan called Amir, asking him to meet on Monday night. Amir arranged a car and took his friends, Rehan and Sajjad, to meet her.

"All four of them roamed the city and [Amir and Muskan] also made TikTok videos [during that time]," the police officer said.

The official said the four were attacked near Anklesaria Hospital, Garden, at 4:48am by unknown assailants. "The woman was killed inside the car while all three men were shot outside the car. They were taken to the hospital but succumbed to their wounds," the official said.

Empty shells from 9mm pistols were found near the car, he said. The family of the deceased arrived at the police station and a first information report (FIR) would be registered, he added.

Shaikh said Rehan and Sajjad had previously made a TikTok video in which they were seen doing aerial firing in the city's Ittihad Town area. Police had taken notice of the video after it went viral on social media, registering an FIR against the two men.

He further said the murders "appeared to be the outcome of some personal issues". However, the exact motive and identity of the killers were being investigated, he added.

The SSP said there were no witnesses to the incident.

Additional reporting by Qazi Hassan.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Educating Pakistan

Educating Pakistan

Arifa Noor
The PTI government is obsessing with curriculum because it’s easier to tinker with it than fix the education standards.
Time to fix errant democracies
Updated 02 Feb 2021

Time to fix errant democracies

Despite the world public opinion being overwhelmingly against it, Israel continues with its aggression.
Back to the future
Updated 01 Feb 2021

Back to the future

The Biden administration is widely expected to reaffirm the framework of the Doha agreement.

Editorial

02 Feb 2021

Cost of living

THE prime minister on Sunday spoke about his government’s focus on price inflation, saying both headline inflation...
Updated 02 Feb 2021

Myanmar coup

Myanmar suffers from ethnic and religious strife; the only way to end these various conflicts is through the democratic process.
02 Feb 2021

Karachi development

AGGRAVATING the turf war between the centre and Sindh over Karachi, Planning Minister Asad Umar recently complained...
Kashmir challenge
Updated 01 Feb 2021

Kashmir challenge

For peace to succeed, the UN as well as global powers must realise that India needs to change its belligerent posture.
01 Feb 2021

Decision on gas

THE matter seems to have been settled once and for all. The government has rejected the demand of owners of captive...
01 Feb 2021

Education emergency

RECENTLY, on the International Day of Education, UN Secretary General António Guterres commended students and...