Today's Paper | February 02, 2021

Four killed in Islamabad as Kashmala Tariq's Lexus crashes into Mehran

Shakeel QararPublished February 2, 2021Updated February 2, 2021 10:47pm
Picture shows a view of Kashmala Tariq's car. — Photo provided by Shakeel Qarar
Picture shows a view of Kashmala Tariq's car. — Photo provided by Shakeel Qarar

Four people were killed in a car crash in the capital on Monday night after a four-wheel drive, allegedly driven by the son of federal ombudswoman Kashmala Tariq, crashed into another vehicle on Srinagar Highway.

According to a first information report lodged at the Ramna police station on Tuesday, five men, who came from Mansehra to Islamabad to write an exam for the Anti-Narcotics Force, were travelling in a Mehran which was hit by a Lexus at the G-11 traffic signal.

A motorcycle rider was also hit and is injured, the FIR said, adding that the driver of the Lexus was son of Federal Ombudswoman for Protection of Women against Harassment Kashmala Tariq.

The victims were rescued by people who had gathered at the site of the car crash and were taken to the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (Pims). Four of the passengers in the car expired while one, who is the complainant in the FIR, was injured.

The complainant said when he was rescued, people who had gathered at the site were naming Tariq's son as the driver of the car that hit them.

Islamabad police confirmed the accident but did not name the suspect. In a tweet, the capital police said a "tragic accident" took place at a signal in G-11 which resulted in the death of four people.

The tweet added that the vehicle and its driver were in police custody.

The police are also trying to contact the families of the victims, it said.

'Media trial'

Speaking to reporters at her residence on Tuesday evening, Tariq denied that her son was driving the car, saying he was in another vehicle.

Detailing how the incident transpired, Tariq said she along with her family were returning to Islamabad from Lahore at around 10:45pm on Monday when the collision took place at the G-11 signal.

She said she and her husband were travelling in the white Lexus that was being driven by her driver, while her son, a police guard and a driver were in a black Toyota Fortuner behind them.

Tariq said she and her husband were asleep when their car collided with another vehicle, hurling them forwards towards the seats.

"It was too late by then [...] All of our car's airbags were deployed and we couldn't leave the vehicle; I was bleeding through the nose," said the ombudswoman, whose injuries were bandaged.

She said her husband also received injuries and remained at the scene and called an ambulance before going to a police station along with her son.

She denied reports that her family members had fled the scene, saying they themselves had called for help.

"It's sad that we are being subjected to a media trial as if this was a planned thing or political event," she said, requesting authorities to release the CCTV footage of the accident.

Tariq said her driver and the driver of the Mehran were both at fault because both had sped up even though the signal was turning red.

"Maybe because I serve on this post, maybe some people don't like my work, maybe because I am not accepting sifarish (request for favourable treatment) in some important cases pending with me, I am being victimised for the past 10-12 days," she said, adding that she hadn't joined any political party after the PML-Q.

PM takes notice

Addressing a press conference later in the day, Information Minister Shibli Faraz said Prime Minister Imran Khan had taken "strict notice" of the incident and directed authorities to end the "culture of using [these vehicles] more for protocol than for security".

Faraz said that the prime minister had "condemned the incident" in a meeting of the cabinet today and tasked the relevant authorities, especially at the federal level, to "strongly discourage this culture".

"The mechanism is very clear. If anybody has security issues, a committee analyses and recommends whether a bulletproof car or security [guards are needed]. Our philosophy is that we are here for the people's service and not to display our might," he said, adding that during the meeting, officials from the interior ministry had assured that the premier's directives would be implemented.

Aatif
Feb 02, 2021 06:04pm
Hope justice prevails.
Reply Recommend 0
Taimur
Feb 02, 2021 06:12pm
It is very clear from the videos that it was her son. She should hand her son in but that won’t happen. Money will exchange hands and victims family will have no choice but to accept the money and let it go. Sad reality of our country.
Reply Recommend 0
Ali
Feb 02, 2021 06:18pm
Her son was driving. He was poor driver who will be responsible! Cade closed
Reply Recommend 0
Ali
Feb 02, 2021 06:19pm
Her son was not driving, her fever had to take blame. Case closed
Reply Recommend 0
waqar
Feb 02, 2021 06:50pm
like other cases this will also be brushed under the carpet. common pakistani will never get insaf.
Reply Recommend 0
Saif Zulfiqar
Feb 02, 2021 06:53pm
Most of the accidents happen due to careless drivers.
Reply Recommend 0
Michael
Feb 02, 2021 06:54pm
There is no comparison between Lexus vs Mehran safety features. From the looks of it, Lexus hit Mehran from rear
Reply Recommend 0
Brownman
Feb 02, 2021 07:01pm
Here Ministers get away after killing traffic policemen. This is nothing. They will not spend one night in jail.
Reply Recommend 0
saeeds
Feb 02, 2021 07:12pm
They are PTI allied ,they already free. Most fascist regime of Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
Blue Knight
Feb 02, 2021 07:15pm
SAD .. RIP
Reply Recommend 0
Ignorant
Feb 02, 2021 07:24pm
Evidence from (all the) eye witness (hopefully, including some who cannot be 'bought') should be collected. It will be a good test of the honesty of the authorities and the political setup.
Reply Recommend 0
Asif A Shah
Feb 02, 2021 07:32pm
My condolences to the victims! The case must be investigated thoroughly and justice must be done.
Reply Recommend 0
Pakistan Lover
Feb 02, 2021 07:34pm
Even in traffic accidents rich are saved by the air balloons of their Lexus whereas, poor people are crushed to death. So sad for the poor souls who have no future in a country whose whole structure supports rich and oppress the poor.
Reply Recommend 0
Ismail
Feb 02, 2021 07:36pm
@saeeds, since when x-GF of Khawaja Asif became ally of PTI?
Reply Recommend 0
Ehsan
Feb 02, 2021 07:39pm
Very unfortunate, the police should properly investigate and present findings, just because some one has a bigger car doesn’t mean it’s their fault. I gave seen all the time people on bikes, smaller cars etc not following traffic rules
Reply Recommend 0
Syed Kalbe Ali
Feb 02, 2021 07:51pm
And in the official vehicle, what - can we say?
Reply Recommend 0
Majid
Feb 02, 2021 07:55pm
@saeeds, yes right and Hypocrite too
Reply Recommend 0
Jawwad
Feb 02, 2021 08:15pm
in the end magically a driver will appear driving the vehicle.
Reply Recommend 0
A shah
Feb 02, 2021 08:22pm
People are more interested in the car then then the people
Reply Recommend 0
Rafik
Feb 02, 2021 08:34pm
Rotten VIP culture in its worst manifestation.
Reply Recommend 0
Owais Mangal
Feb 02, 2021 08:58pm
Kashmala Tariq's son was practicing high speed chase, REAL TIME.
Reply Recommend 0
Waqar (UK)
Feb 02, 2021 09:39pm
If Kashmala Tariq had any sense of decency, she would have have offered her condolences and shown some sort of sympathy on the lives lost regardless of who was to blame. Young petrolheads and high performance cars are a lethal combination.
Reply Recommend 0
Sid
Feb 02, 2021 10:21pm
Facts needs to be ascertained.. who broke the light? That’s the most important question!
Reply Recommend 0
Haris
Feb 02, 2021 10:26pm
The learned men died due to recklessness of unwanted people.
Reply Recommend 0
Sab Se Pehle Pakistan
Feb 02, 2021 10:30pm
Kashmala Tariq is very influential. Be rest assured nothing will happen.
Reply Recommend 0
Sameer
Feb 02, 2021 10:36pm
Some people made videos.
Reply Recommend 0

