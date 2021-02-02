Dawn Logo

Four killed in Islamabad after Lexus crashes into Mehran

Shakeel QararPublished February 2, 2021Updated February 2, 2021 04:32pm
Picture shows a view of Kashmala Tariq's car. — Photo provided by Shakeel Qarar
Four people were killed in a car crash in the capital on Monday night after a four-wheel drive, allegedly driven by the son of federal ombudswoman Kashmala Tariq, crashed into another vehicle on Srinigar Highway.

According to a first information report lodged at the Ramna police station on Tuesday, five men, who came from Mansehra to Islamabad to write an exam for the Anti-Narcotics Force, were travelling in a Mehran which was hit by a Lexus.

A motorcycle rider was also hit and is injured, the FIR said, adding that the driver of the Lexus was son of Federal Ombudswoman for Protection of Women against Harassment Kashmala Tariq.

The victims were rescued by people who had gathered at the site of the car crash and were taken to the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (Pims). Four of the passengers in the car expired while one, who is the complainant in the FIR, is injured.

The complainant said when he was rescued, people who had gathered at the crash site were naming Tariq's son as the driver of the car that hit them.

The Islamabad police confirmed the accident but did not name the suspect. In a tweet, the capital police said a "tragic accident" took place at a signal in G-11 which resulted in the death of four people.

The tweet added that the vehicle and its driver were in police custody.

The police are also trying to contact the families of the victims, it added.

