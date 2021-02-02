11 killed, 8 injured in road accident in Balochistan's Uthal

At least 11 people were killed and eight injured on Tuesday when a passenger coach overturned on the Quetta-Karachi road near Uthal in Balochistan's Lasbela district, officials said.

The driver of the coach, which was headed from Panjgur to Karachi, was speeding, Levies sources said.

Soon after the accident, rescue services arrived at the scene and used heavy machinery to lift the vehicle so that people trapped under it could be rescued, officials added.

Most of the victims, which included women and children, were residents of Panjgur. According to DawnNewsTV, four of the injured were shifted to Karachi, while the rest were admitted to a hospital in Uthal.

Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal extended his condolences to the families of those who were killed in the crash and also directed authorities to provide "the best medical facilities" to the injured.

"We stand with the bereaved families in this difficult time," he said in a statement.

This is the second road accident on this road over the past 12 days. On January 20, eight people including two Levies officials were killed when a coach headed to Panjgur overturned.