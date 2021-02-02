Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | February 02, 2021

FM rejects claim Pakistan stands diplomatically isolated

Baqir Sajjad SyedPublished February 2, 2021Updated February 2, 2021 07:59am
Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Monday rejected the opposition’s criticism of ‘diplomatic isolation’ and called for forging bipartisan consensus on foreign policy issues. — DawnNewsTV/File
Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Monday rejected the opposition’s criticism of ‘diplomatic isolation’ and called for forging bipartisan consensus on foreign policy issues. — DawnNewsTV/File

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Monday rejected the opposition’s criticism of ‘diplomatic isolation’ and called for forging bipartisan consensus on foreign policy issues.

Winding up a debate in the Senate on the foreign policy, Mr Qureshi invited lawmakers of the opposition for a briefing on external affairs and developing consensus on different issues related to it.

“The foreign policy is linked to state’s interests,” he emphasised while cautioning against developing rival views on relations with external world.

The foreign minister offered to visit the opposition leaders, in case they did not want to come over to him.

“The government is open-minded. We are not narrow-visioned on this,” he asserted.

Senators offered briefing on foreign affairs to forge consensus

The foreign minister rejected the opposition’s criticism of the country facing diplomatic isolation and said that it had not happened despite India’s desires and efforts.

In this regard, he pointed to success at the UN Human Rights Council, to which Pakistan was re-elected in last October; UN Economic and Social Council, where Pakistan is currently holding the presidency; and the seven per cent growth in trade with Africa last year.

He, however, said that the government was aware of the “challenges, pitfalls, and spoilers” and had a plan for moving forward.

Mr Qureshi said that the challenges in the foreign policy domain were not new and some were longstanding and preceded the current government.

He also touched upon some of the important relationships.

The foreign minister said that there were important convergences with the new Biden administration in Washington on various aspects of the Afghan conflict, especially with regard to withdrawal of troops and reduction in violence.

He said that he had written a letter to Secretary of State Antony Blinken, even before he spoke to him last week, in which he had emphasised the convergences.

In the region, he said, the government desired friendly ties with all its neighbours.

He contended that Pakistan’s relations with Afghanistan had improved and Kabul had, along with the international community, started acknowledging Islamabad’s support for peace process.

He also pointed out another shift in the approach on Afghanistan and said the government was no more interacting with only one ethnicity group in Afghanistan and had started reaching out to other important ethnic groups as well.

About India, he said, the government desired normal relations with it, but that couldn’t move forward because of lack of reciprocation from the other side. He blamed the current stalemate in ties on the extremist Hindutva mindset dominating India.

Mr Qureshi observed that ties with Iran had greatly improved during the current government’s tenure as reflected by Foreign Minister Javad Zarif’s six visits, Tehran’s support for the Kashmir issue and improvement in border management. Border markets are now being set up, he added.

The evergreen ties with China, he said, were further deepening. The second phase of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, he added, was under way which involved industrial relocation, transfer of technology and investment in agriculture — all of which would increase national productivity.

The foreign minister rejected the impression of lukewarmness in relations with Saudi Arabia. He argued that the loan given by Riyadh was time-bound and the government paid it when the foreign exchange reserves improved. The Saudi government, he pointed out, supported Pakistan at the United Nations and OIC meeting in Niamey (Niger).

About the UAE, Mr Qureshi said, he had been assured by his Emirati counterpart that their relations with India would not be at the cost of Pakistan.

Published in Dawn, February 2nd, 2021

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (27)
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Rach
Feb 02, 2021 08:03am
This guy ruined the relationship with UAE and Saudi Arabia. Pakistan should beware.
Reply Recommend 0
Science
Feb 02, 2021 08:04am
Claiming and refuting process goes on, no one concern what is being said by politicians.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr Ahmad - Melbourne
Feb 02, 2021 08:09am
Pakistan is isolated in time, million miles behind than rest of the world in every positive development and human behaviours.
Reply Recommend 0
Kate Angel Dinara
Feb 02, 2021 08:09am
SMQ is very weak foreign minister in history of Pakistan & He always happy in giving unnecessarily statements...
Reply Recommend 0
ANS
Feb 02, 2021 08:12am
In other words, the isolation is permanent.
Reply Recommend 0
Fatcrack
Feb 02, 2021 08:14am
Always the rejection minister. Better to accept and improve, than reject and further isolate.
Reply Recommend 0
Lahori
Feb 02, 2021 08:17am
Single handedly destroyed our friendship with UAE and Saudi Arabia. Taking about isolation?
Reply Recommend 0
Omer sarfraz
Feb 02, 2021 08:17am
We are being isolated everywhere
Reply Recommend 0
Titan
Feb 02, 2021 08:19am
Even iron brother is getting isolated, so no useful friends to save isolation now
Reply Recommend 0
Ash20
Feb 02, 2021 08:19am
Best friends Turkey, China, Malaysia, Saudi, UAE and all of middle-east before 2018. Currently, only China and Turkey left and all others gave cold shoulder.
Reply Recommend 0
Sam
Feb 02, 2021 08:19am
With FM Qureshi in place, India has no role to play. FM has been successful in converting friends to foes.
Reply Recommend 0
Mashaal
Feb 02, 2021 08:21am
Besides three countries nobody supports Pakistan. And there countries support as they have vested interests, not any friendship.
Reply Recommend 0
Vishesh
Feb 02, 2021 08:22am
As Indians, we love this FM. He is helping Indian diplomacy for sure ;)
Reply Recommend 0
hemant
Feb 02, 2021 08:22am
When you are surrounded by mirror from all the directions, then you would alsway feel that you are not isolated... You would see similar persons from all the side supporting you.....
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. AsHamed.
Feb 02, 2021 08:24am
Malaysia, KSA and UAE are not our friends anymore thanks to our FM.
Reply Recommend 0
bluetooth
Feb 02, 2021 08:24am
Pakistan is irrelevant at the world forum. Even allies like Malaysia don't give a hoot. UAE has still kept the visa ban on for people from land of the pure.
Reply Recommend 0
Turkish Delight
Feb 02, 2021 08:26am
Of course not, wherever he goes, they receive him with red carpet!
Reply Recommend 0
Punit
Feb 02, 2021 08:26am
Living in denial mode.
Reply Recommend 0
sach baat
Feb 02, 2021 08:34am
Pakistan ranks ming the top in Global Passport index, a proof of Pakistan's power in the world.
Reply Recommend 0
Rino
Feb 02, 2021 08:35am
UAE banned visas.. what else?
Reply Recommend 0
Pakistani Ahmad Dar Chodhary
Feb 02, 2021 08:35am
Our friend Malaysia impounded our national plane remember?
Reply Recommend 0
Pakistani Ahmad Dar Chodhary
Feb 02, 2021 08:36am
When India can isolate even China, what is Pakistan
Reply Recommend 0
Umpire's Call
Feb 02, 2021 08:39am
When there is smoke, there is fire!
Reply Recommend 0
Anas Sardar
Feb 02, 2021 08:39am
The first step to solve a problem is accepting it exists
Reply Recommend 0
Gan Duimran
Feb 02, 2021 08:40am
That makes it clear then, but for safety, someone should stop SMQ before he says something else that results in more early payback of loans, bisa cancellations and job losses!
Reply Recommend 0
Jamshed
Feb 02, 2021 08:47am
Pakistan first time adopted an independent foreign policy in last 70 years ... kudos to government
Reply Recommend 0
Tazab
Feb 02, 2021 09:01am
Lol why would he accept his failures????
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Educating Pakistan

Educating Pakistan

Arifa Noor
The PTI government is obsessing with curriculum because it’s easier to tinker with it than fix the education standards.
Time to fix errant democracies
Updated 02 Feb 2021

Time to fix errant democracies

Despite the world public opinion being overwhelmingly against it, Israel continues with its aggression.
Back to the future
Updated 01 Feb 2021

Back to the future

The Biden administration is widely expected to reaffirm the framework of the Doha agreement.

Editorial

02 Feb 2021

Cost of living

THE prime minister on Sunday spoke about his government’s focus on price inflation, saying both headline inflation...
Updated 02 Feb 2021

Myanmar coup

Myanmar suffers from ethnic and religious strife; the only way to end these various conflicts is through the democratic process.
02 Feb 2021

Karachi development

AGGRAVATING the turf war between the centre and Sindh over Karachi, Planning Minister Asad Umar recently complained...
Kashmir challenge
Updated 01 Feb 2021

Kashmir challenge

For peace to succeed, the UN as well as global powers must realise that India needs to change its belligerent posture.
01 Feb 2021

Decision on gas

THE matter seems to have been settled once and for all. The government has rejected the demand of owners of captive...
01 Feb 2021

Education emergency

RECENTLY, on the International Day of Education, UN Secretary General António Guterres commended students and...