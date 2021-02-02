Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | February 02, 2021

Minister sees Indian lobby behind PIA plane seizure

Amjad Iqbal | Mohammad AsgharPublished February 2, 2021Updated February 2, 2021 08:15am
In this file photo, Aviation Minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan addresses a press conference in Islamabad. — APP/File
In this file photo, Aviation Minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan addresses a press conference in Islamabad. — APP/File

TAXILA/RAWALPINDI: Federal Mi­­nis­­ter for Avia­tion Ghulam Sarwar Khan claimed on Monday that there was Indian lobby’s conspiracy behind the seizure of the Pakistan Inter­national Airlines (PIA) passenger plane in Malaysia last month.

Malaysian authorities held back the PIA plane on Jan 15 due to a British court case over the jet’s lease. The plane, however, returned to Pakistan on Friday.

Answering questions of reporters in Taxila, the minister accused the previous Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) government of acquiring planes for PIA from a foreign firm at higher than the market value. He said the previous government’s adviser on aviation, Shujaat Azeem, allegedly tried to grab kickbacks in the lease deal of the plane. Mr Azeem, he added, was “controlled” by some Indians.

He said the lease of the said plane expired in July last year and the government had decided not to extend it.

Meanwhile, PIA on Monday issued new directives for its cabin crew after another flight crew member went missing during the last two days soon after the PIA flight landed in Toronto.

The move by the general manager flight services came after another crew member, this time an airhostess who was among the crew members of PIA flight PK797 from Karachi to Toronto, went missing in Canada on Jan 31.

This was the second such incident during as many days.

PIA issued new stan­dard operating procedures (SOPs) for its crew members that included confiscation of their passports on arrival aboard to check the incidents of slipping away of the staff in other countries.

“Cabin crew passports will be kept in the safe custody of the station manager. They should be collected on arrival after immigration and customs formalities and should be returned at the time of check in on departing flights,” a statement issued by PIA in Rawalpindi said.

The GM flight services further directed: “Hotel security will be activated to ensure that everyone checks in on arrival. Any shortfall should be immediately reported by the hotel staff.”

Due to the pandemic situation, cabin crew movement should be restricted and no one should be allowed to stay out of hotel premises at night, the directives said.

A PIA spokesperson confirmed that there had been two recent incidents of cabin crew missing in Canada after which the matter had been reported to Canadian immigration authorities.

He said there was no contact with the crew members who were reported missing in Toronto.

Earlier on Friday, a flight steward of PIA reportedly went missing in Canada soon after the airline’s flight PK-798 landed in Toronto.

Published in Dawn, February 2nd, 2021

Pak India Ties
Pakistan

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (14)
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Sam
Feb 02, 2021 08:23am
Pakistan does not pay its dues and its plane gets seized but that is somehow India's fault!
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. AsHamed.
Feb 02, 2021 08:25am
It is always Indian's fault.
Reply Recommend 0
Arvind
Feb 02, 2021 08:25am
Great, you don't pay your bills and India is to blame.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr Ahmad - Melbourne
Feb 02, 2021 08:27am
.....of course dear minister, as always, India is 100% responsible for this debacle, as India declined to lend loan to bailout the lease amount, as PIA couldn’t afford to pay the plane lease, hence India is responsible for this PIA shamble. What a continuous comedy show of this PTI government...
Reply Recommend 0
Lahori
Feb 02, 2021 08:29am
PIA, series of embarrassment to Pakistan that never end, whether it is issue of corruption, fake pilots, plane seizures, stewards and air hostesses jumping ship. Still it remains flag carrier destroying Pakistan's credibility in the world
Reply Recommend 0
Baazigar
Feb 02, 2021 08:30am
Just two narratives - one is India's fault, second is previous governments fault.
Reply Recommend 0
Mizbah
Feb 02, 2021 08:31am
Get The G.M. of PIA. He must have gotten paid.
Reply Recommend 0
Anas Sardar
Feb 02, 2021 08:36am
People deserting the sinking ship
Reply Recommend 0
Aziz Ahmed
Feb 02, 2021 08:40am
Incompit
Reply Recommend 0
Imtiaz Syed New York
Feb 02, 2021 08:40am
Irrespective of the fact, whether or not Indian Lobby is behind PIA's plane seizure, the root cause is abundantly clear that PIA failed to pay it's obligations timely.
Reply Recommend 0
Aziz Ahmed
Feb 02, 2021 08:40am
Incompetent and a liar.
Reply Recommend 0
Tumgan Dulogho
Feb 02, 2021 08:47am
This is where things get confusing in Pakistans narrative building. One hand claims of superior diplomacy that has ‘world believing and recognizing’ Pakistan while isolating India. Then in same breath statements of ‘world has anti Pakistan bias’?? Which one is it?
Reply Recommend 0
Reham
Feb 02, 2021 08:47am
India responsible seems to be very popular and sells well in Pakistan
Reply Recommend 0
Krishna Rao
Feb 02, 2021 09:08am
Default india to blame otherwise previous governments. Great going
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Educating Pakistan

Educating Pakistan

Arifa Noor
The PTI government is obsessing with curriculum because it’s easier to tinker with it than fix the education standards.
Time to fix errant democracies
Updated 02 Feb 2021

Time to fix errant democracies

Despite the world public opinion being overwhelmingly against it, Israel continues with its aggression.
Back to the future
Updated 01 Feb 2021

Back to the future

The Biden administration is widely expected to reaffirm the framework of the Doha agreement.

Editorial

02 Feb 2021

Cost of living

THE prime minister on Sunday spoke about his government’s focus on price inflation, saying both headline inflation...
Updated 02 Feb 2021

Myanmar coup

Myanmar suffers from ethnic and religious strife; the only way to end these various conflicts is through the democratic process.
02 Feb 2021

Karachi development

AGGRAVATING the turf war between the centre and Sindh over Karachi, Planning Minister Asad Umar recently complained...
Kashmir challenge
Updated 01 Feb 2021

Kashmir challenge

For peace to succeed, the UN as well as global powers must realise that India needs to change its belligerent posture.
01 Feb 2021

Decision on gas

THE matter seems to have been settled once and for all. The government has rejected the demand of owners of captive...
01 Feb 2021

Education emergency

RECENTLY, on the International Day of Education, UN Secretary General António Guterres commended students and...