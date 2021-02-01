Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | February 01, 2021

Dozens of former Bush officials leave Republican Party, calling it 'Trump cult'

ReutersPublished February 1, 2021Updated February 1, 2021 10:06pm
With most Republican lawmakers sticking to Trump, the disgruntled officials say they no longer recognise the party they served. — AFP/ File
With most Republican lawmakers sticking to Trump, the disgruntled officials say they no longer recognise the party they served. — AFP/ File

Dozens of Republicans in former President George W Bush’s administration are leaving the party, dismayed by a failure of many elected Republicans to disown Donald Trump after his false claims of election fraud sparked a deadly storming of the US Capitol last month.

These officials, some of whom served in the highest echelons of the Bush administration, said they had hoped that a Trump defeat would lead party leaders to move on from the former president and denounce his baseless claims that the November presidential election was stolen.

But with most Republican lawmakers sticking to Trump, these officials say they no longer recognise the party they served. Some have ended their membership, others are letting it lapse while a few are newly registered as independents, according to a dozen former Bush officials who spoke with Reuters.

“The Republican Party as I knew it no longer exists. I’d call it the cult of Trump,” said Jimmy Gurulé, who was Undersecretary of the Treasury for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence in the Bush administration.

Kristopher Purcell, who worked in the Bush White House’s communications office for six years, said roughly 60 to 70 former Bush officials have decided to leave the party or are cutting ties with it, from conversations he has been having. “The number is growing every day,” Purcell said.

Their defection from the Republican Party after a lifetime of service for many is another clear sign of how a growing intra-party conflict over Trump and his legacy is fracturing it.

The party is currently caught between disaffected moderate Republicans and independents disgusted by the hold Trump still has over elected officials, and Trump’s fervently loyal base. Without the enthusiastic support of both groups, the party will struggle to win national elections, according to polling, Republican officials and strategists.

The Republican National Committee referred Reuters to a recent interview its chair Ronna McDaniel gave to the Fox Business channel. “We’re having a little bit of a spat right now. But we are going to come together. We have to,” McDaniel said, predicting the party will unite against the agenda of President Joe Biden, a Democrat.

Representatives for Trump did not respond to a request for comment.

A representative of former President Bush did not respond to a request for comment. During the Trump presidency, Bush made clear he had “retired from politics.”

‘It's appalling’

More than half of the Republicans in Congress — eight senators and 139 House representatives — voted to block certification of the election just hours after the Capitol siege.

Most Republican Senators have also indicated they would not support the impeachment of Trump, making it almost certain that the former president won’t be convicted in his Senate trial. Trump was impeached on Jan 13 by the Democratic-led House of Representatives on charges of “incitement of insurrection,” the only president to be impeached twice.

The unwillingness by party leaders to disavow Trump was the final straw for some former Republican officials.

“If it continues to be the party of Trump, many of us are not going back,” Rosario Marin, a former Treasurer of the US under Bush, told Reuters. “Unless the Senate convicts him, and rids themselves of the Trump cancer, many of us will not be going back to vote for Republican leaders.”

Two former Bush officials who spoke to Reuters said they believe it is important to stay in the party to rid it of Trump’s influence.

One of those, Suzy DeFrancis, a veteran of the Republican Party who served in administrations including those of former presidents Richard Nixon and George W Bush, said she voted for Biden in November but that breaking the party apart now will only benefit Democrats.

“I totally understand why people are frustrated and want to leave the party. I’ve had that feeling for 4 years,” DeFrancis said.

But she said it’s critical the party unite around Republican principles such as limited government, personal responsibility, free enterprise and a strong national defence.

Purcell said many felt they have no choice, however. He referred to Marjorie Taylor Greene, a freshman Republican congresswoman from Georgia who promotes the QAnon conspiracy theory, which falsely claims that top Democrats belong to a secret governing cabal of Satan-worshipping pedophiles. Another newly elected Representative, Lauren Boebert from Colorado, has also made supportive statements about QAnon.

“We have QAnon members of Congress. It’s appalling,” Purcell said.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Trade obstacles
Updated 01 Feb 2021

Trade obstacles

Increased trade flows can foster economic development on an east-west axis.

Editorial

Kashmir challenge
Updated 01 Feb 2021

Kashmir challenge

For peace to succeed, the UN as well as global powers must realise that India needs to change its belligerent posture.
01 Feb 2021

Decision on gas

THE matter seems to have been settled once and for all. The government has rejected the demand of owners of captive...
01 Feb 2021

Education emergency

RECENTLY, on the International Day of Education, UN Secretary General António Guterres commended students and...
Updated 31 Jan 2021

Democracy isn’t a tragedy

PRIME MINISTER Imran Khan has said one of the major problems for Pakistan is the lack of long-term planning. ...
31 Jan 2021

Vaccination drive

WITH 500,000 doses of Sinopharm scheduled to arrive soon from China, the moment that Pakistan has been waiting for ...
31 Jan 2021

Karachi Test win

PAKISTAN’S seven-wicket win over South Africa in the first Test at Karachi has come as a much-needed boost to the...