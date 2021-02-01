Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | February 01, 2021

Senate approves bill mandating Arabic be taught in all Islamabad schools

Nadir GuramaniPublished February 1, 2021Updated February 1, 2021 07:13pm
Senator Javed Abbasi said learning Arabic could open up job opportunities for Pakistanis in a Senate session. — DawnNewsTV
Senator Javed Abbasi said learning Arabic could open up job opportunities for Pakistanis in a Senate session. — DawnNewsTV
Senator Raza Rabbani offered the sole dissenting opinion against the bill to make teaching Arabic compulsory. — DawnNewsTV
Senator Raza Rabbani offered the sole dissenting opinion against the bill to make teaching Arabic compulsory. — DawnNewsTV

The Senate on Monday approved the Compulsory Teaching of the Arabic Language Bill 2020 which makes teaching of the Arabic language mandatory in primary and secondary schools in Islamabad.

The bill was presented by PML-N Senator Javed Abbasi and approved near-unanimously by members of the Senate, with PPP Senator Raza Rabbani offering the sole dissenting note. The ministry concerned will implement the bill within a period of six months.

The bill states that Arabic will be taught in schools in Islamabad from grades 1 to 5, while Arabic grammar will be taught to grades 6 to 12.

Abbasi said Arabic is the world's fifth most-widely spoken language and the official language of 25 countries. He emphasised that learning Arabic could open up more job opportunities for Pakistanis in the Middle East and lead to lower unemployment and increased remittances. He also said the Holy Quran and daily prayers were read in Arabic and "we would not go through the problems we are currently facing if we understood the Holy Quran."

He added that he was in favour of multiple languages being taught such as Russian, Spanish and English. "No one objected to this [teaching of English] and said that English shouldn't be taught."

Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan concurred with Abbasi, saying that the government "categorically supported" the bill. He added that according to Article 31 of the Constitution, "Measures should be taken to spend our lives according to the Holy Quran and Sunnah."

According to Khan, learning Arabic was crucial to "become a good Muslim [...] and understand God's message".

Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam Senator Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri also voiced his support for the bill and said, "Arabic is the language of the heavens." He added that learning Arabic could help in understanding the Holy Quran.

Rabbani, meanwhile offering his dissenting note, alleged that the legislation was the state's attempt to use "Islam for achieving a political agenda". He further added that the state was trying to eliminate Pakistan's multicultural and multi-lingual diversity by importing "Arab culture".

"The Arab culture is not mine, [the] Indus Valley [Civilisation] is my culture."

He said that the bill would give priority to Arabic over regional languages when, according to him, Arabic had nothing to do with the religion of Islam or the Holy Quran beyond being the language it was revealed in. "We don't need a certificate from anyone of being a Muslim," Rabbani said, while disagreeing with the notion of being outside the fold of Islam if one didn't support the adoption of Arabic.

Compulsory Teaching of the Arabic Language Bill 2020

The bill was earlier moved by Abbasi in a meeting of the Senate Standing Committee on Federal Education in October 2020. The committee had approved the bill and directed the education ministry and Federal Directorate of Education to complete tasks related to its implementation within six months.

The bill next required approval by the National Assembly Standing Committee on Education and then by both the Senate and National Assembly.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (44)
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Surrender Modi
Feb 01, 2021 07:17pm
Poor move in wrong direction. Only Urdu and universal language of English should be taught. This guy thinks ppl need Arabic is needed for jobs. At same time Middle East will be dead due to green energy. Focus on science and English
Reply Recommend 0
Fragile State
Feb 01, 2021 07:20pm
Need to put more emphasis on English, better jobs out there if you can speak this language otherwise restricted to work in Arab countries who have a poor record of employment rights and law.
Reply Recommend 0
Yusuf
Feb 01, 2021 07:20pm
Why not Sindhi, Punjabi or Pashto ? A clear case of identity crisis.
Reply Recommend 0
JOY
Feb 01, 2021 07:21pm
Why not Turkish?
Reply Recommend 0
Concerned
Feb 01, 2021 07:22pm
Stupidity
Reply Recommend 0
Ehsan
Feb 01, 2021 07:22pm
Why do we have to keep repeating mistakes. Zia made us go through the same process and now this again. When will we get over our complex.
Reply Recommend 0
Chacha
Feb 01, 2021 07:23pm
We have a wonderful culture, with little in common with Arabs, other than religion. Arabic does not mean Islam and the calls to Arabize Pakistan is sad and not well thought out. And I suppose these legislators know more than the people who spread islam into South Asia, who had no qualms about knowing and integrating into local cultures.
Reply Recommend 0
JustSaying
Feb 01, 2021 07:23pm
" The Arab culture is not mine, [the] Indus Valley [Civilisation] is my culture."... " Well said....
Reply Recommend 0
Imran
Feb 01, 2021 07:24pm
China will be the largest economy in a few years. It should be taught.
Reply Recommend 0
Chaman
Feb 01, 2021 07:25pm
Congratulations !
Reply Recommend 0
Harry
Feb 01, 2021 07:28pm
Wrong priorities once again
Reply Recommend 0
Asma
Feb 01, 2021 07:29pm
But why? Why are we trying to be Arabs?
Reply Recommend 0
Pk
Feb 01, 2021 07:29pm
Good India should made Sanskrit mandatory
Reply Recommend 0
Imran
Feb 01, 2021 07:30pm
Language has nothing to be with being good and bad. Allow students to whatever language they want to learn.
Reply Recommend 0
Javed
Feb 01, 2021 07:35pm
Great Job Senators! This should have been instituted years ago. Better late than never.
Reply Recommend 0
NoVoice
Feb 01, 2021 07:35pm
Naya Pakistan, habibi shawarma lazeez?
Reply Recommend 0
Imran
Feb 01, 2021 07:36pm
Language does not define a human as Khan told. Just make it a third language in study curriculum with attractive scoring marks.
Reply Recommend 0
Shehz
Feb 01, 2021 07:36pm
Urdu is a unique language, it us our identity of being a Pakistani. People in rural Punjab, and some Including in megapolis can't speak or understand Urdu. That should be the priority, our national language. Why are the students being forced to learn Arabic?
Reply Recommend 0
Osman
Feb 01, 2021 07:39pm
Good move.
Reply Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Feb 01, 2021 07:47pm
Finally Pakistan is embracing its Arabic routes. Good move to counter India in the middle east.
Reply Recommend 0
Yasir Mehmood
Feb 01, 2021 07:55pm
Another move to take us to stone age. Better to teach Mandarin, German, Japanese and French countries where technology and science reign supreme. This will allow us to collaborate with them in future.
Reply Recommend 0
Cardiac Arrest
Feb 01, 2021 07:55pm
Confused country and misplaced priorities and goals
Reply Recommend 0
Cardiac Arrest
Feb 01, 2021 07:56pm
@Asma, because your leaders don’t want to tell you that you were Hindus a few centuries ago.
Reply Recommend 0
peer baba khwajaji
Feb 01, 2021 07:58pm
How about Turkish, Malaysian and Chinese?
Reply Recommend 0
SATT
Feb 01, 2021 08:09pm
Finally elites of Pakistan has decided to take people's right to speak.
Reply Recommend 0
NK
Feb 01, 2021 08:10pm
@Surrender Modi, Sorry man you did not understood the importance of it.
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Feb 01, 2021 08:14pm
English curriculum has allowed many pakistanis to obtain jobs all over the world and excel in their fields, by downgrading even the existing English schools, you are cutting off the conduit to the international job market. Teach urdu and add subjects but do not destroy what you have. All schools should be taught urdu and English. Arabic, farsi, Turkish should be optional and on choice basis.
Reply Recommend 0
M. Emad
Feb 01, 2021 08:15pm
Senate bill to mandate Chinese Language be taught in all Pakistan schools.
Reply Recommend 0
Ahsan Gul
Feb 01, 2021 08:15pm
Excellent step in right direction. When average citizen will be able to translate Arabic into their language then these semi illiterate mullahs will not be able to influence behaviors. Bottom line like English language we in Pakistan must understand Arabic too. Sincerely
Reply Recommend 0
Baazigar
Feb 01, 2021 08:16pm
Good. Every Pakistani should learn Arabic, Chinese, Turkish, Azerbaijani, Malaysian, Mandarin, Persian.
Reply Recommend 0
Brownman
Feb 01, 2021 08:17pm
China and Turkey leave the room with heads down.
Reply Recommend 0
shab
Feb 01, 2021 08:20pm
Science and Technology is the future not Arabi,
Reply Recommend 0
Right
Feb 01, 2021 08:24pm
Teach Chinese or Turkish instead, arabic has no future...
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Feb 01, 2021 08:24pm
First train a first class caliber of teachers, then bring in the students.
Reply Recommend 0
Agha Asad Raza
Feb 01, 2021 08:24pm
A very bad move. It happened in Zia's time too and see where it got us.
Reply Recommend 0
Imtiaz Faruqui
Feb 01, 2021 08:25pm
When I was in college I was taught FARSI, which was a waste of time , Teach them Chinese, Russian or English. Let them compete with the world.
Reply Recommend 0
Uzair
Feb 01, 2021 08:26pm
Is the purpose of education imparting knowledge, or minting out translators? We have enough languages already, language imposition needs to end. 2 languages are more than an enough, Urdu and English. If anyone wants they can opt to take up that language but it shouldn't be mandatory. Even Urdu and English shouldn't have been imposed, but now its too late, and they're prevalent enough to continue. Don't create the same problems again.
Reply Recommend 0
TimeToMovveOn
Feb 01, 2021 08:30pm
@bhaRAT©, Arabic Roots. You are neither Arabic nor have roots. Beautiful Urdu is your identity.
Reply Recommend 0
Mustafa
Feb 01, 2021 08:32pm
We are not Arabs would rather be English
Reply Recommend 0
Salman
Feb 01, 2021 08:34pm
Arabic should be taught all across Pakistan instead of provincial languages. Great 1st step.
Reply Recommend 0
PrakashG
Feb 01, 2021 08:45pm
Every senator who voted for it should be mandatorily taught this language.
Reply Recommend 0
Marquis de Sade
Feb 01, 2021 08:49pm
There seems to be one sane voice.
Reply Recommend 0
Fawad bhai
Feb 01, 2021 08:52pm
Teach chinese as well. Good for business.
Reply Recommend 0
Fawad bhai
Feb 01, 2021 08:55pm
Teach them all. Punjabi, Sindhi, Pashto, chinese, arabic، english. In Canada extra languages are taught but are not mandatory
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Trade obstacles
Updated 01 Feb 2021

Trade obstacles

Increased trade flows can foster economic development on an east-west axis.

Editorial

Kashmir challenge
Updated 01 Feb 2021

Kashmir challenge

For peace to succeed, the UN as well as global powers must realise that India needs to change its belligerent posture.
01 Feb 2021

Decision on gas

THE matter seems to have been settled once and for all. The government has rejected the demand of owners of captive...
01 Feb 2021

Education emergency

RECENTLY, on the International Day of Education, UN Secretary General António Guterres commended students and...
Updated 31 Jan 2021

Democracy isn’t a tragedy

PRIME MINISTER Imran Khan has said one of the major problems for Pakistan is the lack of long-term planning. ...
31 Jan 2021

Vaccination drive

WITH 500,000 doses of Sinopharm scheduled to arrive soon from China, the moment that Pakistan has been waiting for ...
31 Jan 2021

Karachi Test win

PAKISTAN’S seven-wicket win over South Africa in the first Test at Karachi has come as a much-needed boost to the...