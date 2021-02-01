Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | February 01, 2021

Pakistan's inflation eases to 5.65pc in January

ReutersPublished February 1, 2021Updated February 1, 2021 05:32pm
A decrease in the prices of vegetables, pulses, eggs, spices and chicken helped bring down the consumer price index. — Dawn/File
A decrease in the prices of vegetables, pulses, eggs, spices and chicken helped bring down the consumer price index. — Dawn/File

The inflation rate eased to 5.65 per cent in January, the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) said on Monday, from 8pc the previous month.

A decrease in the prices of vegetables, pulses, eggs, spices and chicken helped bring down the consumer price index (CPI), the bureau said.

It said the Urban CPI recorded a decrease of 0.16pc while Rural CPI recorded a drop of 0.29pc. The average inflation rate from July-January (2020-21) was 8.19pc and food inflation at 13.79pc over the year earlier period.

After touching as high as over 14pc early last year, the January reading was the first time that core inflation has come down to the level of what the PTI government had inherited when it came to power in August 2018.

“Our efforts to reduce inflation are now showing results,” Prime Minister Imran Khan tweeted on Sunday. “Consumer price index and core inflation are both now lower than when our government was formed,” he said.

Planning Minister Asad Umar also said on Twitter that inflation during January was down to 5.7pc, while core inflation was at 5.4pc, both lower than when the PTI government took over.

“In July 2018, prior to the PTI government’s formation, CPI was 5.8pc and core inflation was 7.6pc,” the minister wrote.

The opposition blames the government's mismanagement of the economy for having brought the GDP down to as low as 0.4pc from 5.8pc during the PML-N government and the inflation jumping to as high as 14pc from below 4pc.

IMF has forecasted the economy to grow 1.5pc this year against the government's target of 2.3pc in the fiscal year 2020-21.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Trade obstacles
Updated 01 Feb 2021

Trade obstacles

Increased trade flows can foster economic development on an east-west axis.

Editorial

Kashmir challenge
Updated 01 Feb 2021

Kashmir challenge

For peace to succeed, the UN as well as global powers must realise that India needs to change its belligerent posture.
01 Feb 2021

Decision on gas

THE matter seems to have been settled once and for all. The government has rejected the demand of owners of captive...
01 Feb 2021

Education emergency

RECENTLY, on the International Day of Education, UN Secretary General António Guterres commended students and...
Updated 31 Jan 2021

Democracy isn’t a tragedy

PRIME MINISTER Imran Khan has said one of the major problems for Pakistan is the lack of long-term planning. ...
31 Jan 2021

Vaccination drive

WITH 500,000 doses of Sinopharm scheduled to arrive soon from China, the moment that Pakistan has been waiting for ...
31 Jan 2021

Karachi Test win

PAKISTAN’S seven-wicket win over South Africa in the first Test at Karachi has come as a much-needed boost to the...