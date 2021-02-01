Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | February 01, 2021

PIA to confiscate passports of crew after steward goes missing in Canada

Dawn.com | Qazi HassanPublished February 1, 2021Updated February 1, 2021 04:57pm
Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) issued a series of new directives on Monday for its cabin crew in a bid to control incidents of staff slipping away in other countries. — Dawn/File
Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) issued a series of new directives on Monday for its cabin crew in a bid to control incidents of staff slipping away in other countries. — Dawn/File

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) issued new directives on Monday for its cabin crew that include confiscation of passports on arrival abroad in a bid to control recent incidents of staff "slipping away" in other countries.

PIA General Manager Flight Services Aamir Bashir issued the new guidelines and said "the steps have been taken in view of the incidents of cabin staff slipping [away in other countries]."

A PIA spokesperson acknowledged that there had been two recent incidents of cabin crew going missing in Canada, adding that the matter was reported to Canadian immigration authorities.

According to an email about the new rules, seen by Dawn.com, passports of the cabin crew would be kept in the custody of the station manager after they clear immigration and customs checks post arrival in other countries.

The passports would be returned at the time of check-in on departing flights, Bashir said.

The second directive issued concerns cabin crew mobility and security. It says hotel security would be activated to ensure that every member of the cabin crew checks in on arrival and any discrepancy in staff can be reported by hotel staff.

The new rules also say that due to the prevailing pandemic situation, mobility of cabin crew would be restricted and they would not be allowed to stay out of hotel premises at night.

PIA steward goes missing in Canada

These measures come in place after Dawn reported that a PIA flight steward went missing in Canada soon after the airline’s flight PK-798 landed in Toronto on Friday.

According to sources, the steward boarded the PIA flight from Islamabad and disappeared after reaching Toronto. The matter was brought to the notice of PIA’s station manager in Canada who later informed the airport authority about the flight attendant’s absence without intimating his seniors.

The sources said the airline management had taken notice of the matter and launched a departmental inquiry into disappearance of the crew member. PIA also informed the Canadian immigration authorities about the missing crew member.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Trade obstacles
Updated 01 Feb 2021

Trade obstacles

Increased trade flows can foster economic development on an east-west axis.

Editorial

Kashmir challenge
Updated 01 Feb 2021

Kashmir challenge

For peace to succeed, the UN as well as global powers must realise that India needs to change its belligerent posture.
01 Feb 2021

Decision on gas

THE matter seems to have been settled once and for all. The government has rejected the demand of owners of captive...
01 Feb 2021

Education emergency

RECENTLY, on the International Day of Education, UN Secretary General António Guterres commended students and...
Updated 31 Jan 2021

Democracy isn’t a tragedy

PRIME MINISTER Imran Khan has said one of the major problems for Pakistan is the lack of long-term planning. ...
31 Jan 2021

Vaccination drive

WITH 500,000 doses of Sinopharm scheduled to arrive soon from China, the moment that Pakistan has been waiting for ...
31 Jan 2021

Karachi Test win

PAKISTAN’S seven-wicket win over South Africa in the first Test at Karachi has come as a much-needed boost to the...