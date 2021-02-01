Centre accuses Sindh of not owning Karachi

KARACHI: Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar speaks at the inauguration ceremony of a PTI office in Shah Faisal Colony on Sunday.—APP

KARACHI: While complaining about hurdles in execution of federal government projects in the metropolis, Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar on Sunday accused the Sindh government of not owning Karachi and termed the current local bodies system in the city against the spirit of the Constitution.

The federal minister, who was speaking at a public meeting after inaugurating a party office in Shah Faisal Colony along with the elected members of the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf from the constituency, regretted that the provincial administration was practically controlling the local bodies system, depriving people of its benefits.

“The current [local bodies] system here in Karachi is not politically and financially effective,” he said. “That’s the reason you hear people complaining of minor problems as they have not been resolved for years. The next local bodies elections in the province should be held in the true spirit of the Constitution.”

He said Article 140-A of the Constitution called for empowered local government, but “unfortunately” the law directly related with public welfare was defined. Without naming any individual or administration, he referred to hurdles in execution of federal government projects in Karachi.

“If the one who enjoys all powers doesn’t work here in Karachi then someone has to do it,” said Mr Umar. “But we see when the federal government comes up with a plan for development of Karachi, hurdles are created. It’s all because of the flawed system of the local government and it must come to an end,” he said.

Published in Dawn, February 1st, 2021