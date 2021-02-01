Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | February 01, 2021

Centre accuses Sindh of not owning Karachi

Imran AyubPublished February 1, 2021Updated February 1, 2021 07:36am
KARACHI: Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar speaks at the inauguration ceremony of a PTI office in Shah Faisal Colony on Sunday.—APP
KARACHI: Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar speaks at the inauguration ceremony of a PTI office in Shah Faisal Colony on Sunday.—APP

KARACHI: While complaining about hurdles in execution of federal government projects in the metropolis, Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar on Sunday accused the Sindh government of not owning Karachi and termed the current local bodies system in the city against the spirit of the Constitution.

The federal minister, who was speaking at a public meeting after inaugurating a party office in Shah Faisal Colony along with the elected members of the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf from the constituency, regretted that the provincial administration was practically controlling the local bodies system, depriving people of its benefits.

“The current [local bodies] system here in Karachi is not politically and financially effective,” he said. “That’s the reason you hear people complaining of minor problems as they have not been resolved for years. The next local bodies elections in the province should be held in the true spirit of the Constitution.”

He said Article 140-A of the Constitution called for empowered local government, but “unfortunately” the law directly related with public welfare was defined. Without naming any individual or administration, he referred to hurdles in execution of federal government projects in Karachi.

“If the one who enjoys all powers doesn’t work here in Karachi then someone has to do it,” said Mr Umar. “But we see when the federal government comes up with a plan for development of Karachi, hurdles are created. It’s all because of the flawed system of the local government and it must come to an end,” he said.

Published in Dawn, February 1st, 2021

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Trade obstacles
Updated 01 Feb 2021

Trade obstacles

Increased trade flows can foster economic development on an east-west axis.

Editorial

Kashmir challenge
Updated 01 Feb 2021

Kashmir challenge

For peace to succeed, the UN as well as global powers must realise that India needs to change its belligerent posture.
01 Feb 2021

Decision on gas

THE matter seems to have been settled once and for all. The government has rejected the demand of owners of captive...
01 Feb 2021

Education emergency

RECENTLY, on the International Day of Education, UN Secretary General António Guterres commended students and...
Updated 31 Jan 2021

Democracy isn’t a tragedy

PRIME MINISTER Imran Khan has said one of the major problems for Pakistan is the lack of long-term planning. ...
31 Jan 2021

Vaccination drive

WITH 500,000 doses of Sinopharm scheduled to arrive soon from China, the moment that Pakistan has been waiting for ...
31 Jan 2021

Karachi Test win

PAKISTAN’S seven-wicket win over South Africa in the first Test at Karachi has come as a much-needed boost to the...