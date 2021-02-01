Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | February 01, 2021

PIA steward goes missing in Canada

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterPublished February 1, 2021Updated February 1, 2021 07:39am
A flight steward of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) reportedly went missing in Canada soon after the airline’s flight PK-798 landed in Toronto on Friday. — AFP/File
A flight steward of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) reportedly went missing in Canada soon after the airline’s flight PK-798 landed in Toronto on Friday. — AFP/File

RAWALPINDI: A flight steward of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) reportedly went missing in Canada soon after the airline’s flight PK-798 landed in Toronto on Friday.

According to sources, the steward boarded the PIA flight from Islamabad and disappeared after reaching Toronto. The matter was brought to the notice of PIA’s station manager in Canada who later informed the airport authority about the flight attendant’s absence without intimating his seniors.

The sources said the airline management had taken notice of the matter and launched a departmental inquiry into disappearance of the crew member. PIA also informed the Canadian immigration authorities about the missing of the crew member.

A spokesman for PIA said on Sunday that the steward had gone missing on Friday after the flight landed in Toronto. “He has still been missing,” he added.

Published in Dawn, February 1st, 2021

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (5)
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Ali
Feb 01, 2021 07:56am
The first thing you do is a police report. May be he has suffered some accident. Not the immigration office. This tell a lot about what you care safety of your citizens or him running away.
Reply Recommend 0
Lahori
Feb 01, 2021 08:01am
What an embarrassment seeing people wanting to jump the ship at the first chance. Naya Pakistan
Reply Recommend 0
Ilyas Kashmiri
Feb 01, 2021 08:09am
Seen this many times ..
Reply Recommend 0
Ash20
Feb 01, 2021 08:10am
Even well to do people are running away illegally as they don’t see any future in Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
Vasu
Feb 01, 2021 08:15am
Gone missing or Asylum?
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Trade obstacles
Updated 01 Feb 2021

Trade obstacles

Increased trade flows can foster economic development on an east-west axis.

Editorial

Kashmir challenge
Updated 01 Feb 2021

Kashmir challenge

For peace to succeed, the UN as well as global powers must realise that India needs to change its belligerent posture.
01 Feb 2021

Decision on gas

THE matter seems to have been settled once and for all. The government has rejected the demand of owners of captive...
01 Feb 2021

Education emergency

RECENTLY, on the International Day of Education, UN Secretary General António Guterres commended students and...
Updated 31 Jan 2021

Democracy isn’t a tragedy

PRIME MINISTER Imran Khan has said one of the major problems for Pakistan is the lack of long-term planning. ...
31 Jan 2021

Vaccination drive

WITH 500,000 doses of Sinopharm scheduled to arrive soon from China, the moment that Pakistan has been waiting for ...
31 Jan 2021

Karachi Test win

PAKISTAN’S seven-wicket win over South Africa in the first Test at Karachi has come as a much-needed boost to the...