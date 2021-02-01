Nawaz, Zardari will be behind bars soon: Khattak

NOWSHERA: Defence Minister Pervez Khan Khattak on Sunday said that opposition leaders Nawaz Sharif and Asif Ali Zardari would soon be behind bars because of their corruption.

Similarly, he said, JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rahman would also be behind bars as he had failed to justify his assets accumulated beyond his known sources of income.

“If justice is done, all these people will soon be in jail,” said Mr Khattak, while talking to journalists after speaking at a public meeting at Irrigation Guest House, Pabbi.

He said that now only an honest leadership would take root in the country.

The minister said that the PTI government was not facing any threat from anyone and it would complete its constitutional term till 2023, and would again come into power on the basis of its “performance”.

Referring to his Saturday’s speech some portions of which went viral on social media, the minister asserted that some people had distorted his speech and presented it “out of context”.

“If my entire speech was shown to the people, then the truth would come out,” Mr Khattak said.

“I am very sorry. Some people have distorted my speech. If I bring the whole part of this speech before the people then the truth will come out. My point was that Allah Almighty has given me ability of thinking,” the minister said.

He said he could not think of going against Prime Minister Imran Khan and he was ready to give sacrifices for the party.

About Senate election, he said Prime Minister Imran Khan wanted to ensure free and fair election through the open ballot to keep the masses informed who voted for whom in the election. He, however, claimed that whether the election was held through the open or secret ballot, the PTI would surely win the election.

The minister claimed that all opposition parties had earlier been demanding holding of Senate elections through the open ballot, but now they were opposing it which was beyond comprehension.

Referring to PDM’s rallies and public meetings to dislodge the government, the minister said the opposition had badly failed on all fronts, adding that neither lawmakers of opposition parties resigned from assemblies nor they brought people out on streets.

Earlier, the minister went to Pir Sabak, Bara Banada, Kheshgi Payan to offer condolences with different families.

Speaking at a public gathering at Manki Sharif on Saturday, Mr Khattak had said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had obliged him so many times and opposition parties also respected him and he also took care of them.

A video clip of his speech had gone viral on social media on Saturday in which he had said that Prime Minister Imran Khan’s government would not survive a single day if he wanted creating problems for it.

“I can take to heights of success anyone I want to and make him zero whenever I want to do that and this is all the result of my hard work,” he had asserted in the speech.

He had further said that if he wanted to do mischief, the government of Imran Khan would not survive even for a single day.

The minister had further said it was his hard work and effort that today he was competing with the entire country, adding that Mr Imran Khan was very kind to him and he was indebted to him.

Mr Khattak further claimed that he could not be deceived in politics as he knew all politicians and their families personally.

He said he not only handled government officials, but also dealt with opposition leaders and everyone respected him.

