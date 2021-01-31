Dawn Logo

As PDM deadline for govt to quit passes, Bilawal says opposition 'must now force removal of puppets'

Dawn.comPublished January 31, 2021Updated January 31, 2021 11:28pm
PML-N's Maryam Nawaz, PPP's Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari and JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman attend a PDM rally in Peshawar on Nov 22. — AFP/File
PML-N's Maryam Nawaz, PPP's Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari and JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman attend a PDM rally in Peshawar on Nov 22. — AFP/File

PPP chairperson Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Sunday called upon the joint opposition to "force the removal of puppets", after the January 31 deadline set by the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) for Prime Minister Imran Khan to quit passed without any signs of the government retreating.

"The selected PM has failed to resign by the deadline set by PDM," Bilawal said in a series of tweets, adding that the opposition alliance had given "this illegitimate regime the opportunity to step aside respectfully and allow for a transition to democracy with free, fair and transparent elections".

He said the Pakistani people faced historic poverty, unemployment and inflation because the incumbent government had been "forced on them".

Analyse: The PDM’s predicament

"The joint opposition must now force the removal of puppets," he wrote, emphasising that the PPP believed in relying on democratic tactics and that sustained joint efforts inside and outside the parliament would "ultimately succeed" in sending the government home.

Bilawal said the plan of staging a long-march against the government and moving a no-trust motion against Prime Minister Imran will "hopefully be discussed" in the next PDM meeting.

In a reference to the government's plan of introducing a constitutional amendment for open ballot in the upcoming Senate polls, the PPP chairman said the government's "desperation" was clear as it was "trying to change rules to rig Senate elections because they can see their defeat".

"God-willing, Senate elections will show [that the] government is on shaky ground," he added.

Bilawal also used the occasion to reiterate that the establishment "must leave political battles to the politicians now or risk being drawn into controversies".

"Only a government chosen by the people can deliver for the people," he concluded.

After a meeting of the leadership of its member parties, the PDM had given a deadline to Prime Minister Imran to step down by January 31, with the warning that a march on Islamabad would otherwise result in the ouster of the PTI government.

“In case the government does not step down, the date of the long march will be announced on Feb 1. We ask the people of Pakistan to start preparations for the long march from today,” PDM chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman had told a presser after presiding over the meeting.

