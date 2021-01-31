Got questions? Ask PM Imran directly via telephone on Monday

Prime Minister Imran Khan will answer the public's questions via telephone on Monday, his office announced, in the first such session since he assumed office in 2018.

"Talk directly to Prime Minister Imran Khan on telephone. [...] Your questions, the prime minister's answers," a Twitter post by the Prime Minister's Office said on Sunday.

Members of the public can dial the number 051-9210809 to speak to the prime minister. Telephone lines will be opened at 4pm, but it is not clear how long the session will last. The PMO did not provide any other details.

Prime Minister Imran regularly speaks at public gatherings and addresses the nation through live or recorded television briefings, but his one-on-one interactions with citizens or open press conferences are rare.

The premier used TV addresses frequently over the course of the last year to apprise the public of the government's strategy and evolving policies to deal with the coronavirus pandemic.

In his inaugural speech in the parliament as the head of the government, Prime Minister Imran had vowed to answer the questions of his fellow lawmakers twice a month in a session later named "Prime Minister’s Question Hour".

"Twice every month I will answer to the people during the question-answer session in the assembly," he said at the time. However, the same is yet to be implemented by the government.