Got questions? Ask PM Imran directly via telephone on Monday

Dawn.comPublished January 31, 2021Updated January 31, 2021 10:31pm
PM Imran Khan will answer questions of the public via telephone on Monday. — APP/File
PM Imran Khan will answer questions of the public via telephone on Monday. — APP/File

Prime Minister Imran Khan will answer the public's questions via telephone on Monday, his office announced, in the first such session since he assumed office in 2018.

"Talk directly to Prime Minister Imran Khan on telephone. [...] Your questions, the prime minister's answers," a Twitter post by the Prime Minister's Office said on Sunday.

Members of the public can dial the number 051-9210809 to speak to the prime minister. Telephone lines will be opened at 4pm, but it is not clear how long the session will last. The PMO did not provide any other details.

Editorial: PM Imran would do well to remember that democracy is not a tragedy

Prime Minister Imran regularly speaks at public gatherings and addresses the nation through live or recorded television briefings, but his one-on-one interactions with citizens or open press conferences are rare.

The premier used TV addresses frequently over the course of the last year to apprise the public of the government's strategy and evolving policies to deal with the coronavirus pandemic.

In his inaugural speech in the parliament as the head of the government, Prime Minister Imran had vowed to answer the questions of his fellow lawmakers twice a month in a session later named "Prime Minister’s Question Hour".

"Twice every month I will answer to the people during the question-answer session in the assembly," he said at the time. However, the same is yet to be implemented by the government.

Comments (12)
Bipul
Jan 31, 2021 09:54pm
Great initiative. Incoming calls won’t cost money.
Reply Recommend 0
Guldar Ali Khan Wazir
Jan 31, 2021 09:59pm
The nation is waiting for a good tidings from the premier. Mere telephonic conversation with the public reeling under the burden of a number of problems has no importance. Had the premier fulfilled any of the promises the situation would have been different today.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Jan 31, 2021 10:01pm
Great move by the Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan to reach out to ordinary, feeble, weak, trifle, insignificant, dejected, helpless and hapless people of the country to listen to their grievances and strive hard to resolve them there and then.
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Jan 31, 2021 10:02pm
Only PMIK has the capability, intelligence, knowledge, experience and sincerety to answer Q&A open to the public on any topic. No leader in South Asia is any where close.
Reply Recommend 0
Shahzad Arif
Jan 31, 2021 10:08pm
This is a great initiative. People can share some of their difficulties in Premier directly. PTI Govt, should setup a mobile phone with Whatsapp/Signal etc.. service so people can message and share their difficulties and other issues they face on regular basis. For example, if a police man asks for bribery, they can take a photo while bribing him and send it to this number. It'll fix quite a few people for sure :-)
Reply Recommend 0
Fasihuddin
Jan 31, 2021 10:18pm
This could create trust and confident,lesser will be the gap.
Reply Recommend 0
Ajaz
Jan 31, 2021 10:22pm
Must be an election coming.
Reply Recommend 0
Ali Mehdi
Jan 31, 2021 10:24pm
He isn’t the guy who can listen to any criticism even though it is valid. How we can talk to this guy. No use.
Reply Recommend 0
Ali Mehdi
Jan 31, 2021 10:24pm
It’s a one way traffic with khan. It’s either my way or highway.
Reply Recommend 0
Amjad H
Jan 31, 2021 10:37pm
Great initiative. Things will definitely improve the longer PMIK stays in power. People of Pakistan need to hold their nerve. The whole system has to be changed so it can't happen overnight.
Reply Recommend 0
Sid
Jan 31, 2021 10:41pm
It’s better if people could email the questions to him and he could answer them live on air - will save him any embarrassing calls which people are bound to make...
Reply Recommend 0
Nasiroski
Jan 31, 2021 10:52pm
What happened to the promise of question hour in parliament?
Reply Recommend 0

