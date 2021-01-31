Dawn Logo

Modi says protesters who stormed Delhi fort caused 'insult' to the country

ReutersPublished January 31, 2021Updated January 31, 2021 06:54pm
Modi told opposition party leaders on Saturday that an offer to freeze the laws for 18 months still stands, according to a government summary of the meeting. — AFP/File
India’s prime minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday that protesters who stormed New Delhi’s Red Fort had caused “insult” to the country, his first public comments on a months-long farmers’ agitation that turned violent last week.

Tens of thousands of farmers have camped on the outskirts of the capital for more than two months, protesting new agricultural laws they say benefit private buyers at the expense of growers.

A tractor parade on Tuesday’s Republic Day turned violent when some protesters deviated from pre-agreed routes, clashing with police and breaking into the historic Red Fort complex in the capital. One died and hundreds were injured.

“The country was saddened by the insult to the Tricolour (Indian flag) on the 26th of January in Delhi,” Modi said in a radio address on Sunday.

“The government is committed to modernising agriculture and is also taking many steps in that direction.”

Farm leaders say they were not responsible for violence, that was caused by a minority of those on the parade, and the government has left open the possibility that talks between the two sides will resume.

Modi told opposition party leaders on Saturday that an offer to freeze the laws for 18 months still stands, according to a government summary of the meeting.

Agriculture employs about half of India’s labour force, and unrest among an estimated 150 million landowning farmers is one of the biggest challenges to Modi’s rule since he first came to power in 2014.

Sab Se Pehle Pakistan
Jan 31, 2021 06:54pm
Innocent farmers have the right to protest. These farmers give their sweat and blood to feed a nation. Respect them and agree to their genuine demands.
M. Saeed
Jan 31, 2021 07:01pm
But, Modi caused the biggest insult to the honour of humanity.
Jamil Soomro, New York City
Jan 31, 2021 07:01pm
What a bizarre statement by Modi. He has no respect for the poor farmers who have been sleeping in the cold freezing temperatures on the streets of Delhi since November. Come what may the brave Sikhs of Punjab are not going back home. It is the question of the livelihood of their families.
ASHOK
Jan 31, 2021 07:05pm
May modi and imran rule for next ten years
Khalid iqbal
Jan 31, 2021 07:18pm
Farmers are the life and blood of any country . They grow the food and feed the people of that country, don’t trample them down , the rich in the cities already have more then enough,do not take away the little power the farmers have over their land and crops.Indians should show love for their farmers.
