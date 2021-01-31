Dawn Logo

Outcry, arrests in Turkey over poster depicting sacred Kaaba with LGBT flags

APPublished January 31, 2021Updated January 31, 2021 02:35pm
Workers sterilise the ground in front of the Kaabah in Makkah, Saudi Arabia in this file photo. — AP
Two students have been arrested in Turkey on charges of inciting hatred and insulting religious values over a poster depicting Islam’s most sacred site — the Kaaba — with LGBT flags.

Their arrest late on Saturday came after top Turkish officials slammed the poster, displayed at an exhibition in Turkey’s most prestigious Bogazici University. For weeks, students and faculty have been protesting the Turkish president’s appointment of a new rector with links to his ruling party and clashes have broken out with police.

Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu tweeted that “LGBT perverts” had been detained for “disrespecting the Great [Kaaba].” Top government officials from Turkey’s conservative, Islamic-based ruling party condemned the poster.

The poster placed a mythical creature of half-woman and half-snake found in Middle Eastern folklore on the site of worship along with the flags of LGBT, lesbian, trans, and asexual people. The text below said the artwork was a critique of traditional gender roles.

Istanbul’s governor office said five people were initially detained and police were seeking two more suspects. One person was released, two put under house arrest and two were jailed, pending trial.

Logic
Jan 31, 2021 02:47pm
Very tolerant religion.
Reply Recommend 0
FAJM
Jan 31, 2021 02:57pm
Nothing is above than our religion. PROUD TO BE A MUSLIM.
Reply Recommend 0

