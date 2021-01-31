Dawn Logo

PTI leader Shahid Gondal passes away due to coronavirus in Rawalpindi

Zaheer Abbas SialPublished January 31, 2021Updated January 31, 2021 02:17pm
PTI's Shahid Naseem Gondal. — Photo courtesy author
PTI's Shahid Naseem Gondal. — Photo courtesy author
Prime Minister Imran Khan in a meeting with PTI's Shahid Naseem Gondal. — Photo courtesy author
Prime Minister Imran Khan in a meeting with PTI's Shahid Naseem Gondal. — Photo courtesy author

PTI activist and chairman of the Insaf Lawyers Wing Advocate Shahid Naseem Gondal passed away at the Military Hospital Rawalpindi on Saturday night due to complications arising from the novel coronavirus, party leaders and his family confirmed.

Gondal was also serving as the Chief Legal Adviser of the Capital Development Authority.

According to his nephew, Ihteshamul Haq Matoo, the PTI leader had been undergoing treatment for complications arising from Covid-19, including a lung infection, since the last few days. He had confirmed he tested positive for Covid-19 last month in a statement on Facebook.

His funeral prayers will be held at his ancestral village of Mato Sharif in Mandi Bahauddin at 3pm, according to his nephew.

Condolences from Prime Minister Imran Khan and other senior PTI leaders poured in after news of his passing.

The prime minister said he was "saddened" about learning of Gondal's death and remembered him for being "one of our most loyal workers who stood with us during our struggle against the political mafias."

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi also paid tribute to Gondal as a "selfless [and] committed PTI worker". He said the deceased had supported the party through "challenging times" and his contribution and memory will never be forgotten by the PTI.

Human Rights Minister Shireen Mazari also shared her condolences and highlighted his contributions to the PTI and its workers through fighting their cases after the party's 2014 sit-in protests.

PTI leader Babar Awan said Gondal's passing was a "great loss for PTI" and extended his "sincerest condolences" to the family.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis Zulfiqar Bukhari similarly said his demise was a "great loss for PTI".

Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Jan 31, 2021 02:23pm
What a grave, gigantic, great, gruesome, gross and grim tragedy? Inna Lilla Hay Waa Inna Illehey Rajayoon.
Reply Recommend 0
Murad Baba
Jan 31, 2021 02:55pm
Very sad: Inna lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji'un
Reply Recommend 0
peer baba khwajaji
Jan 31, 2021 03:00pm
But PMIK claimed victory over covid?
Reply Recommend 0

