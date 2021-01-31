Dawn Logo

Defence minister issues clarification, day after saying PTI govt 'could not function if I so wanted'

Ali AkbarPublished January 31, 2021Updated January 31, 2021 03:39pm
Minister for Defence Pervez Khattak issued a clarification on Sunday saying he was "indebted" to Prime Minister Imran Khan. — Photo courtesy: Radio Pakistan/File
Minister for Defence Pervez Khattak issued a clarification on Sunday saying he was "indebted" to Prime Minister Imran Khan. — Photo courtesy: Radio Pakistan/File

Minister for Defence Pervez Khattak issued a clarification on Sunday saying he was "indebted" to Prime Minister Imran Khan, a day after his speech in which he claimed that Imran Khan's "government could not function even for a day if I wanted it [not to]".

In the video of his speech to a gathering in his native town of Manki Sharif in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Nowshera district, a recording of which is available with Dawn.com, Khattak can be heard saying: "I can take whoever I want to the heights [of success] and make zero whoever I want and this is a result of my hard work."

During the speech he made on Saturday, the minister also said that he was "competing against the entire country", going on to add, "if I do [mischief], Imran Khan's government would not function even for one day but I am indebted to him".

"I do not only handle government officials but also deal with members of the opposition. Everyone respects me."

In a tweet today, Khattak clarified that he "clearly mentioned in my speech for the locals of my village in Nowshera that I’m sincere & indebted to Imran Khan".

"We are successful in our [constituency] due to our efforts & support of [Imran Khan]. We will defeat all opp. parties ganged up against the candidate we are supporting for the [by-election]."

The by-election in PK-63 constituency of Nowshera district is scheduled to be held on Feb 19. The PK-63 seat had fallen vacant after the death of member of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Mian Jamsheduddin Kakakhel of the ruling PTI.

Earlier this month, PPP had announced the withdrawal of its candidate, Liaquat Shabab, from the by-election in favour of the PML-N nominee Ikhtiar Wali Khan.

Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) candidate Mufti Hakim Ali Haqqani had already announced support for the PML-N candidate in the by-election.

Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Jan 31, 2021 02:02pm
Too little, too late.
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Jan 31, 2021 02:05pm
If understood in local pushtun context, it was a complimentary statement but misconstrued by media. The seat will be won by PTI because the nation has seen what an honest leader can do and how he has changed the culture at the top which will seap down and clean the corrupt system left by PML N and PPP.
Reply Recommend 0
Shabash
Jan 31, 2021 02:14pm
You have tweeted in English, locals of Nowshera especially of your constituency do not read or write in English.
Reply Recommend 0
A shah
Jan 31, 2021 02:20pm
PTI u-turn party
Reply Recommend 0
FAJM
Jan 31, 2021 02:51pm
Honorable Defence minister needed some support and courage to defend himself after making so big claims. We are all with you sir as the entire load of present government is on your strong shoulders .
Reply Recommend 0
Syed
Jan 31, 2021 02:54pm
Imran Khan supporters are like Trump supporters. You cannot fight them with facts or logic.
Reply Recommend 0
Harish Shetty
Jan 31, 2021 02:58pm
Please read Reham Khan’s book to understand this man and IK’s connection and their interest.
Reply Recommend 0
sultan alam
Jan 31, 2021 04:05pm
despite mr. khattak's retraction what he was reported to have said is very true. it goes to show how fragile the PTI government is.
Reply Recommend 0
Aziz Ahmed
Jan 31, 2021 04:18pm
No doubt Khattak has learnt a lot from Imran Khan. The latest example is his "U" turn.
Reply Recommend 0

