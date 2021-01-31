Dawn Logo

Police officer shot dead in Peshawar

Bureau ReportPublished January 31, 2021Updated January 31, 2021 08:01am
PESHAWAR: The scene of the attack that claimed the life of a policeman on Saturday. — White Star
PESHAWAR: A police officer was killed and two other persons were injured when assailants opened fire on them near the Central Jail on Saturday evening, police said.

A police spokesperson identified the martyred poli­ceman as Inspector Khushdil Khan of the Counter Terrorism Department. He said that the injured persons were rushed to hospital after the incident.

SP Mohammad Tahir told Dawn that the incident was being investigated and it was not immediately clear who the attackers were.

Peshawar CCPO Abbas Ahsan told reporters that the policeman was on intelligence duty when he came under attack near the prison. “When the cop along with some persons reached near the jail in a vehicle, they came under attack,” he said.

“There were two attackers and one of them opened fire with an AK47 and the other with a pistol,” he said.

He added that it would be premature to say anything about the motive for the attack.

