Russian hunts Kashmir Markhor in Chitral

CHITRAL: A Russian national hunted the Kashmir Markhor with a 38-inch horn size in Gahirait Gol area of Gahirait-Golen conservancy here on Saturday under the trophy hunting programme. He had paid 64,000 US dollars for obtaining the permit.

A member of the local community assisting the hunter said that the Russian faced no difficulty in sorting out the wild goats of the trophy size as he accomplished the task on the second day of his adventure.

He said the eight-year-old markhor was targeted from a distance of 638 yards. It rolled down the steep cliff moments after it was shot.

This was the season’s third trophy hunting of Kashmir Markhor in Chitral after the first two were done by two Americans in Tushi-Shasha conservancy.

Published in Dawn, January 31st, 2021