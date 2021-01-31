Dawn Logo

Russian hunts Kashmir Markhor in Chitral

The Newspaper's CorrespondentPublished January 31, 2021
CHITRAL: A Russian national hunted the Kashmir Markhor with a 38-inch horn size in Gahirait Gol area of Gahirait-Golen conservancy here on Saturday under the trophy hunting programme. He had paid 64,000 US dollars for obtaining the permit.

A member of the local community assisting the hunter said that the Russian faced no difficulty in sorting out the wild goats of the trophy size as he accomplished the task on the second day of his adventure.

He said the eight-year-old markhor was targeted from a distance of 638 yards. It rolled down the steep cliff moments after it was shot.

This was the season’s third trophy hunting of Kashmir Markhor in Chitral after the first two were done by two Americans in Tushi-Shasha conservancy.

Published in Dawn, January 31st, 2021

Fastrack
Jan 31, 2021 10:30am
Planned and restricted Trophy Hunting is legal worldwide. Shot from 600+ yards- must be a powerful gun there.
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Jan 31, 2021 10:46am
What a grave, grim, gross and great tragedy? Inna Lilla Hay Waa Inna Illehey Rajayoon.
Fragile State
Jan 31, 2021 10:51am
I am not for one minute buying into this idea that the heavy fee's paid somehow help to preserve this species, for gods sake this is your national animal! where is the pride and self respect of the nation. It's like asking a stranger to slap your children.
Gumbo
Jan 31, 2021 10:59am
mother nature will have her final say. as you sow, so shall you reap.
