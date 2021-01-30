Dawn Logo

Some Biden administration priorities in line with PM Imran's: Qureshi

Dawn.comPublished January 30, 2021Updated January 30, 2021 05:25pm
Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi speaks to the media in Multan on Saturday. — DawnNewsTV
Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Saturday said some priorities of the Biden administration were in accordance with those of Prime Minister Imran Khan's.

Citing the example of environment and climate change, the minister said that the Biden administration had given American diplomat John Kerry the responsibility of playing a role in tackling climate change as a special envoy.

"Imran Khan has previously said on several occasions that Pakistan is among the countries most affected by climate change," he said while speaking to the media in Multan.

The minister's comments come a day after his telephonic conversation with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken to discuss bilateral ties, the Afghan peace process and the Daniel Pearl murder case.

Speaking about the phone call, Qureshi said the US had also highlighted the priority of battling corruption and money laundering which was also "in line with the premier's thinking".

Referring to the Pearl murder case, Qureshi said: "I also informed [Blinken] that our courts are free which operate within the country's law and Constitution."

He added that Blinken had expressed "concern" over the apex court's decision in the case.

"I informed him that the Sindh government, after consulting with the Centre, had decided to file a review petition [in the Supreme Court]."

Qureshi said he told the US state secretary that Pakistan was aware of its responsibility regarding all legal options within the ambit of the law.

"Pakistan has made progress against terrorism and terrorist networks. We understand the pain of those families, numbering thousands, that have been affected by this and lost their loved ones," he said while speaking to reporters.

The foreign minister said he had a "good conversation" with Blinken and hoped that interaction and engagement between the two administrations would continue on key aspects of the bilateral relationship.

