Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | January 30, 2021

Protesting Indian farmers begin hunger strike after week of clashes

ReutersPublished January 30, 2021Updated January 30, 2021 12:45pm
Demonstrators gesture during a protest against the newly passed farm bills at Singhu border near New Delhi, India, Dec 10. — Reuters/File
Demonstrators gesture during a protest against the newly passed farm bills at Singhu border near New Delhi, India, Dec 10. — Reuters/File

Indian farmers began a one-day hunger strike on Saturday in protest against new agricultural laws after a week of clashes with authorities that left one dead and hundreds injured.

Angry at what they see as laws benefiting large private buyers at the expense of producers, tens of thousands of farmers have been camped at protest sites on the outskirts of the capital New Delhi for over two months.

A planned tractor parade on Tuesday’s Republic Day turned violent when some protesters deviated from pre-agreed routes, tore down barricades and clashed with police, who used tear gas to try and restrain them.

Sporadic clashes between protesters, police and groups shouting anti-farmer slogans have broken out on multiple occasions since then.

Farm leaders said Saturday’s hunger strike — which coincides with the death anniversary of Indian independence leader Mahatma Gandhi — would show Indians that the protesters were overwhelmingly peaceful.

“The farmers’ movement was peaceful and will be peaceful,” said Darshan Pal, a leader of the Samyukt Kisan Morcha group of farm unions organising the protests.

“The events on January 30 will be organised to spread the values of truth and non-violence.”

Agriculture employs about half of India’s population of 1.3 billion, and unrest among an estimated 150 million landowning farmers is one of the biggest challenges to the government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi since first coming to power in 2014.

Eleven rounds of talks between farm unions and the government have failed to break the deadlock. The government has offered to put the laws on hold for 18 months, but farmers say they will not end their protests for anything less than a full repeal.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (2)
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Pakistan Zindabad
Jan 30, 2021 01:46pm
Shameless Modi has no remorse for poor farmers
Reply Recommend 0
Vivek
Jan 30, 2021 01:55pm
Good. After Hunger Strike. What next?
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Appointing judges
30 Jan 2021

Appointing judges

The effects of Indira Gandhi’s action are still felt by India’s top court.
Looking for a JKT
Updated 30 Jan 2021

Looking for a JKT

The PM may not want JKT, but he needs a JKT. What are his options?
Foreign funding consequences
30 Jan 2021

Foreign funding consequences

Regardless of the amount, foreign funds received from foreign nationals may render a party ‘foreign-aided’.
Defining challenges
29 Jan 2021

Defining challenges

Several critical development challenges stalk Pakistan’s longer-term prospects.

Editorial

Updated 30 Jan 2021

Sheikh’s acquittal

THE Supreme Court’s decision to order the release of Omar Saeed Sheikh, the principal accused in the Daniel Pearl...
30 Jan 2021

Corruption data

A RATHER pointless debate took place in the wake of the release of Transparency International’s report that showed...
30 Jan 2021

US-Taliban deal

RECENT statements from both the Afghan Taliban and the new US administration indicate that the peace agreement ...
Updated 29 Jan 2021

Where’s the proof?

The books do not appear to contain any such evidence that may prove that the former general was involved in anti-state activities.
29 Jan 2021

Development funds

IN another time and place, the decision by Prime Minister Imran Khan to hand out half a billion rupees in ...
29 Jan 2021

Basant ban

THE Punjab government has again renewed its ban on Basant, after a set of recommendations prepared by the police was...