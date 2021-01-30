Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | January 30, 2021

Biden pledge to reopen PLO mission in Washington faces legal hurdles

ReutersPublished January 30, 2021Updated January 30, 2021 09:26am
Flags fly over the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) office in Washington in this 2018 file photo. — Reuters
Flags fly over the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) office in Washington in this 2018 file photo. — Reuters

JERUSALEM: US President Joe Biden’s plan to work to reopen the Palestinians’ diplomatic mission in Washington could be held up over a law that exposes Palestinian officials to US anti-terror lawsuits, officials and advisers to the Palestinians say.

The Biden administration hopes to repair relations with the Palestinians after a sharp deterioration under former President Donald Trump, who closed the Palestine Liberation Organisation’s Washington office in 2018 and cut millions of dollars in aid to the West Bank and Gaza Strip.

But under an anti-terror amendment passed by Congress and signed into law by Trump in 2019, the Palestinians would become liable for $655.5 million in financial penalties against them in US courts if they open an office in the United States.

There are also questions about how Biden will fulfil a pledge to resume economic aid to the Palestinians. The Taylor Force Act, passed by Congress in 2018, restricts some aid until the Palestinians end payments to people jailed by Israel over violent crimes, among other conditions.

Speaking to the United Nations Security Council on Tuesday, Acting US envoy Richard Mills said Washington “intended to take steps to reopen diplomatic missions that were closed for the last US administration”, without giving a timeline.

The legal hurdles underscore the range of challenges Biden may face in restoring ties with the Palestinians and reversing actions taken by Trump, who overturned longtime US Middle East policy with a series of pro-Israel steps including ending US opposition to Israeli settlements in the West Bank.

Palestinians say his actions discredited the longtime US role as chief mediator in their conflict with Israel and further dimmed any chance of a peace deal envisaging a Palestinian state in Israeli-occupied territory.

Palestinian leaders have welcomed Biden’s pledges of rapprochement, but while he can reverse some measures through executive orders, others involve laws passed by Congress and are not as easily changed.

Asked for comment, a US State Department official said: “In administering aid, the Biden-Harris Administration will fully comply with US law including the Taylor Force Act.” The official did not comment on whether the Biden administration would look into working around the anti-terror amendment to help rebuild relations with the Palestinians.

Talks are ongoing with the administration and Congress about finding a “fix” to the amendment that would allow the PLO mission to reopen, an American legal adviser to the Palestinians said, adding that the Palestinians “don’t have the money to pay” the financial claims against them.

Palestinian officials declined to comment.

A Biden adviser said just before the Nov 3 election that Biden would seek to reopen the PLO mission to Washington but added: “There is a law that could make that more challenging.” The anti-terror amendment makes the Palestinians liable for the hefty financial penalty that a US jury awarded against them if they establish or maintain any facilities in the United States, conduct activity on behalf of the PLO or the Palestinian Authority, or make payments to Palestinians imprisoned over violent crimes against Americans, among other conditions.

Published in Dawn, January 30th, 2021

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (1)
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Fastrack
Jan 30, 2021 09:29am
Expect something good by the Biden-Kamala duo who have been vocal supporters of Kashmiris rights.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Appointing judges
30 Jan 2021

Appointing judges

The effects of Indira Gandhi’s action are still felt by India’s top court.
Looking for a JKT
Updated 30 Jan 2021

Looking for a JKT

The PM may not want JKT, but he needs a JKT. What are his options?
Foreign funding consequences
30 Jan 2021

Foreign funding consequences

Regardless of the amount, foreign funds received from foreign nationals may render a party ‘foreign-aided’.
Defining challenges
29 Jan 2021

Defining challenges

Several critical development challenges stalk Pakistan’s longer-term prospects.

Editorial

Updated 30 Jan 2021

Sheikh’s acquittal

THE Supreme Court’s decision to order the release of Omar Saeed Sheikh, the principal accused in the Daniel Pearl...
30 Jan 2021

Corruption data

A RATHER pointless debate took place in the wake of the release of Transparency International’s report that showed...
30 Jan 2021

US-Taliban deal

RECENT statements from both the Afghan Taliban and the new US administration indicate that the peace agreement ...
Updated 29 Jan 2021

Where’s the proof?

The books do not appear to contain any such evidence that may prove that the former general was involved in anti-state activities.
29 Jan 2021

Development funds

IN another time and place, the decision by Prime Minister Imran Khan to hand out half a billion rupees in ...
29 Jan 2021

Basant ban

THE Punjab government has again renewed its ban on Basant, after a set of recommendations prepared by the police was...