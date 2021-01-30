Dawn Logo

Bajwa holds security talks with Qatar leadership

APPPublished January 30, 2021Updated January 30, 2021 09:44am
Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa meets Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani on Friday. — APP
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Qatar on Friday underscored the importance of enhancing cooperation between the armed forces of the two countries.

Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa, who is on a two-day official visit to the Gulf state, called on Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani and its core military leadership.

During the meetings, matters of mutual interest, defence and security cooperation and regional geo-political environment were discussed.

Gen Bajwa along with the Qatari emir also held meetings with Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence Affairs Doctor Khalid bin Muhammad Al-Attiya and Chief of Staff of Qatar Armed Forces Lt Gen (Pilot) Ghanim bin Shaheen Al-Ghanim, said an Inter-Services Public Relations press release.

The COAS also witnessed the passing-out parade at Ahmed bin Muhammad Military College. He appreciated high standards of the institution and its efforts towards grooming young cadets to take on challenges of future battlefield.

The Qatari leadership reiterated that Pakistan and Qatar shared brotherly relations of strategic value. While expressing their satisfaction over the level of defence relations between the two armed forces, both sides underscored the importance of further enhancing the cooperation.

Published in Dawn, January 30th, 2021

Syed
Jan 30, 2021 09:06am
Obviously Qataris know who is in charge
Fastrack
Jan 30, 2021 09:14am
Qatar, Kuwait and Bahrain are closer to Pakistan than ever. But to further dismay of pained Indians, even Saudia and UAE just reiterated desire to strengthen ties with Pakistan.
Fastrack
Jan 30, 2021 09:14am
Sorry haters. More sad news for you at start of the day. :)
Baazigar
Jan 30, 2021 09:15am
I am totally confused ! Who is the head of the state ?
Cardiac Arrest
Jan 30, 2021 09:18am
Why does the military chief meet the head of Qatar? Shouldn’t PMIK be doing that?
