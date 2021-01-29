Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | January 29, 2021

Explosion outside Israeli embassy in New Delhi

AFPPublished January 29, 2021Updated January 29, 2021 06:23pm
Police officials examine the site of an explosion near the Israeli Embassy in New Delhi, India, January 29. — Reuters
Police officials examine the site of an explosion near the Israeli Embassy in New Delhi, India, January 29. — Reuters

A blast outside the Israeli embassy in New Delhi on Friday damaged cars but did not cause injuries, police said.

The district around the embassy was sealed off after the explosion and police and bomb disposal experts took over the scene.

A police statement described it as a “very low intensity improvised device” that blew out the windows on three nearby cars.

“Initial impressions suggest a mischievous attempt to create a sensation,” the statement added.

In February 2012, a bomb attack on an Israeli diplomatic car in Delhi injured four people.

The latest incident took place close to where Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other government and military leaders were attending an army parade.

The Indian capital is also on a security alert because of farmers' protests against government agriculture reforms that deteriorated into serious unrest this week.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (14)
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Salman
Jan 29, 2021 06:18pm
Attention divert tactics by Modi regime to undermine farmers protests
Reply Recommend 0
A Shah
Jan 29, 2021 06:20pm
Soon text messages of an anchor would get leaked implicating how "certain somebody" is doing false flag operations in india yet his blind followers will blame Pakistan, all the while forgetting that in 1971 it was india that started practicing proxy wars so i guess you can call it karma!
Reply Recommend 0
A Shah
Jan 29, 2021 06:24pm
Nothing to see here....Terrorists practicing "working from home" ! soon some leaked messages of an anchor will confirm
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Jan 29, 2021 06:24pm
As you sow, so shall you reap.
Reply Recommend 0
Ali
Jan 29, 2021 06:29pm
Typical Indians propaganda. I know where it lead up to.
Reply Recommend 0
Maharaja
Jan 29, 2021 06:30pm
Only those who fear the deep relationship between India and Israel would be responsible
Reply Recommend 0
Bipul
Jan 29, 2021 06:31pm
These so called protesting farmers actually have terrorists in them.
Reply Recommend 0
Naxalite
Jan 29, 2021 07:03pm
Modi govt can do anything to divert attention from mighty farmers protests
Reply Recommend 0
Hwh
Jan 29, 2021 07:27pm
Enemy of India Isreal friendship is responsible for this.
Reply Recommend 0
Saani
Jan 29, 2021 07:35pm
@Maharaja, lol i dont think so these are the israelis and indian tactics to gain sympathy bunch of clowns
Reply Recommend 0
Haryanavi chora
Jan 29, 2021 07:36pm
India-Israel are IRON brothers.
Reply Recommend 0
T-man
Jan 29, 2021 07:37pm
Farmers did it. Says Indian media.
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Jan 29, 2021 07:39pm
@Maharaja, 'Only those who fear the deep relationship between India and Israel would be responsible' So that's the narrative for the false flag.
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Jan 29, 2021 07:40pm
@Bipul , 'These so called protesting farmers actually have terrorists in them.' People like you will drive the Sikhs towards an independence movement, with such RSS type comments.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

The impact on police morale
Updated 29 Jan 2021

The impact on police morale

Whimsical transfers of senior officers leave lasting scars on the collective psyche of the police.
Language report
29 Jan 2021

Language report

TCF’s move towards indigenous languages is laudable.

Editorial

Updated 29 Jan 2021

Where’s the proof?

The books do not appear to contain any such evidence that may prove that the former general was involved in anti-state activities.
29 Jan 2021

Development funds

IN another time and place, the decision by Prime Minister Imran Khan to hand out half a billion rupees in ...
29 Jan 2021

Basant ban

THE Punjab government has again renewed its ban on Basant, after a set of recommendations prepared by the police was...
28 Jan 2021

Streamlining madressahs

SUCCESSIVE governments over the decades have grappled with the challenge of regulating the tens of thousands of...
Updated 28 Jan 2021

Farmers’ protest

It is possible that an unyielding Modi has painted himself into a corner in a politically crucial election year.
28 Jan 2021

A broader investigation

THE Broadsheet controversy may be poised to open up a Pandora’s Box. Reportedly, the government is planning to...