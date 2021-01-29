Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | January 29, 2021

Explosion outside Israeli embassy heightens New Delhi nerves

AFPPublished January 29, 2021Updated January 29, 2021 08:17pm
Police officials examine the site of an explosion near the Israeli Embassy in New Delhi, India, January 29. — Reuters
Police officials examine the site of an explosion near the Israeli Embassy in New Delhi, India, January 29. — Reuters

A small bomb exploded outside the Israeli embassy in New Delhi on Friday as it marked the anniversary of setting up diplomatic relations with India.

No injuries were reported but an Israeli official told AFP the incident was being viewed as terrorism.

The windows on three nearby cars were blown out by what police called “a very low intensity improvised device”.

“Initial impressions suggest a mischievous attempt to create a sensation,” a police statement added.

However an Israeli official in Jerusalem, speaking on condition of anonymity, told AFP: “We consider this as a terror attack.”

With the Indian capital already on heightened alert because of farmers' protests, the district around the embassy was sealed off and flooded with police, paramilitaries, bomb disposal experts and anti-terrorism specialists.

According to media reports, the device, which went off at about 5.05pm, could have been left in a flower pot on the pavement close to the embassy.

The Israeli foreign ministry confirmed that there were no casualties and that no damage was done to the embassy.

Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi had asked for “all necessary security measures” to be taken, said a statement.

The incident came on the 29th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between India and Israel. The countries have since become close, and India is now one of the biggest buyers of Israeli defence equipment.

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Israel in 2017, and his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu made a high-profile return visit a year later.

In February 2012 a bomb attack on an Israeli diplomatic car in Delhi injured the defence attache, an embassy staffer and two other people. Netanyahu blamed Iran for the attack.

The latest incident took place close to where Modi and other government and military leaders were attending an army parade.

Delhi has been on major alert this week after farmers' protests against government agriculture reforms deteriorated into serious unrest on Tuesday.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (32)
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Salman
Jan 29, 2021 06:18pm
Attention divert tactics by Modi regime to undermine farmers protests
Reply Recommend 0
A Shah
Jan 29, 2021 06:20pm
Soon text messages of an anchor would get leaked implicating how "certain somebody" is doing false flag operations in india yet his blind followers will blame Pakistan, all the while forgetting that in 1971 it was india that started practicing proxy wars so i guess you can call it karma!
Reply Recommend 0
A Shah
Jan 29, 2021 06:24pm
Nothing to see here....Terrorists practicing "working from home" ! soon some leaked messages of an anchor will confirm
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Jan 29, 2021 06:24pm
As you sow, so shall you reap.
Reply Recommend 0
Ali
Jan 29, 2021 06:29pm
Typical Indians propaganda. I know where it lead up to.
Reply Recommend 0
Maharaja
Jan 29, 2021 06:30pm
Only those who fear the deep relationship between India and Israel would be responsible
Reply Recommend 0
Bipul
Jan 29, 2021 06:31pm
These so called protesting farmers actually have terrorists in them.
Reply Recommend 0
What in a name
Jan 29, 2021 06:50pm
I am sorry to say, nobody can venture near 100 metres of embassy areas in New Delhi without scrutiny where Israeli, US, KSA & chinese hv their embassies. What i am saying is absolutely correct. Conclusion is yours.
Reply Recommend 0
South Indian
Jan 29, 2021 06:54pm
Israel/mossad will not spare the culprits.
Reply Recommend 0
Naxalite
Jan 29, 2021 07:03pm
Modi govt can do anything to divert attention from mighty farmers protests
Reply Recommend 0
Ahmed
Jan 29, 2021 07:08pm
@Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad, "As you sow, so shall you reap " . Well said but is it not applicable to our country as well ?
Reply Recommend 0
Sid
Jan 29, 2021 07:17pm
@Maharaja, or another false flag operation to create a perception which is false...
Reply Recommend 0
SATT
Jan 29, 2021 07:17pm
It will more strengthen the India-Israeli relations.
Reply Recommend 0
Rangarajan Raghavachari
Jan 29, 2021 07:19pm
@Ali, Tell us ! U seem to know everything ! Only those who plan in advance will know ? How come?
Reply Recommend 0
Hwh
Jan 29, 2021 07:27pm
Enemy of India Isreal friendship is responsible for this.
Reply Recommend 0
Saani
Jan 29, 2021 07:35pm
@Maharaja, lol i dont think so these are the israelis and indian tactics to gain sympathy bunch of clowns
Reply Recommend 0
Haryanavi chora
Jan 29, 2021 07:36pm
India-Israel are IRON brothers.
Reply Recommend 0
T-man
Jan 29, 2021 07:37pm
Farmers did it. Says Indian media.
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Jan 29, 2021 07:39pm
@Maharaja, 'Only those who fear the deep relationship between India and Israel would be responsible' So that's the narrative for the false flag.
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Jan 29, 2021 07:40pm
@Bipul , 'These so called protesting farmers actually have terrorists in them.' People like you will drive the Sikhs towards an independence movement, with such RSS type comments.
Reply Recommend 0
Sayyar Khan
Jan 29, 2021 07:51pm
Just a drama by Modi govt to go full force after the poor farmers.
Reply Recommend 0
Jatin
Jan 29, 2021 07:58pm
@Zak, Those who want independence will fight for it. There is no other way around.
Reply Recommend 0
Nasir S.
Jan 29, 2021 08:07pm
We cannot do these things right anymore?
Reply Recommend 0
Vishesh
Jan 29, 2021 08:12pm
seems to be a foreign/neighbor hand .... but we will deal with it.... we trust our government
Reply Recommend 0
Ramana
Jan 29, 2021 08:29pm
Who is behind this?
Reply Recommend 0
Kaleidoscope
Jan 29, 2021 08:32pm
Very “concerned “ about the situation across the border. Hope they can “sort” it out
Reply Recommend 0
Vijay
Jan 29, 2021 08:44pm
@Salman, any proof?
Reply Recommend 0
Bilal
Jan 29, 2021 08:49pm
@Ramana, Good question. Ask who benefits from this, in the backdrop of farmer’s protest, and you will get your answer.
Reply Recommend 0
Sri
Jan 29, 2021 08:52pm
@Zak, "Maharaja, 'Only those who fear the deep relationship between India and Israel would be responsible' So that's the narrative for the false flag." Already started trembling??
Reply Recommend 0
Udayakumar
Jan 29, 2021 08:57pm
No guesses who are experts in such explosions on a Friday!
Reply Recommend 0
Hwh
Jan 29, 2021 09:08pm
Low intensity explosion because of financial problem it seems. Now wait for better reply.
Reply Recommend 0
RationalBabu
Jan 29, 2021 09:36pm
@Ramana, the usual culprits from the land of pure!
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

The impact on police morale
Updated 29 Jan 2021

The impact on police morale

Whimsical transfers of senior officers leave lasting scars on the collective psyche of the police.
Language report
29 Jan 2021

Language report

TCF’s move towards indigenous languages is laudable.

Editorial

Updated 29 Jan 2021

Where’s the proof?

The books do not appear to contain any such evidence that may prove that the former general was involved in anti-state activities.
29 Jan 2021

Development funds

IN another time and place, the decision by Prime Minister Imran Khan to hand out half a billion rupees in ...
29 Jan 2021

Basant ban

THE Punjab government has again renewed its ban on Basant, after a set of recommendations prepared by the police was...
28 Jan 2021

Streamlining madressahs

SUCCESSIVE governments over the decades have grappled with the challenge of regulating the tens of thousands of...
Updated 28 Jan 2021

Farmers’ protest

It is possible that an unyielding Modi has painted himself into a corner in a politically crucial election year.
28 Jan 2021

A broader investigation

THE Broadsheet controversy may be poised to open up a Pandora’s Box. Reportedly, the government is planning to...