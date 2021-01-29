Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | January 29, 2021

UN chief urges India, Pakistan to come together to resolve Kashmir dispute

APPPublished January 29, 2021Updated January 29, 2021 03:26pm
United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres said a military confrontation between Pakistan and India would be a "disaster of unmitigated proportions". — AFP/File
United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres said a military confrontation between Pakistan and India would be a "disaster of unmitigated proportions". — AFP/File

United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres on Thursday called on nuclear-armed India and Pakistan to “come together and seriously discuss their problems” stemming from the unresolved Kashmir dispute, saying his good offices were always available for mediation.

Responding to a question from an APP correspondent at his first press conference of 2021, the UN chief warned that there was no “military solution” to the decades-old conflict.

“It is clear when seeing Pakistan and India, any military confrontation between the two would be a disaster of unmitigated proportions for both countries and for the whole world,” he warned.

“I do believe that [it] is absolutely essential to have a de-escalation of the situation, namely in the Line of Control,” Guterres said, adding, “I think it’s absolutely essential for the two countries to be able to come together and seriously discuss their problems.”

He further responded to a question about the continuing human rights abuses in Indian-occupied Kashmir and said, “I think it’s essential that human rights are fully respected in all territories that you mentioned.”

He said he stood by his statement of August 8, 2019, which called for the resolution of the Kashmir dispute based on UN resolutions and the UN Charter.

“Now, things have not moved in the right direction, our good offices are always available, and we will insist within them on finding peaceful solutions for problems that have no military solution.”

This is not the first time Guterres has insisted on a resolution to the dispute based on the UN Charter and resolutions. He stressed the same during his four-day visit to Pakistan last year to attend an international conference.

“We have taken position about the need for Security Council’s resolutions to be implemented for effective de-escalation.

“Another important aspect, which needs full respect of human rights and continental freedom in Jammu & Kashmir, is that people should have free movement as it has in Pakistan’s side. I hope this will also be achieved on the other side (India). I have offered my good offices in relation to the situation and our position is that the Security Council’s resolutions be implemented,” he said at the time.

He also previously addressed India's revocation of Article 370 and ending occupied Kashmir's special status and urged India “to refrain from taking steps that could affect the status of Jammu and Kashmir”. A statement from his office had said, "The position of the UN on this region is governed by the Charter of the UN and applicable Security Council resolutions [...] the final status of Jammu and Kashmir is to be settled by peaceful means, in accordance with the Charter of the UN."

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

The impact on police morale
Updated 29 Jan 2021

The impact on police morale

Whimsical transfers of senior officers leave lasting scars on the collective psyche of the police.
Language report
29 Jan 2021

Language report

TCF’s move towards indigenous languages is laudable.

Editorial

Updated 29 Jan 2021

Where’s the proof?

The books do not appear to contain any such evidence that may prove that the former general was involved in anti-state activities.
29 Jan 2021

Development funds

IN another time and place, the decision by Prime Minister Imran Khan to hand out half a billion rupees in ...
29 Jan 2021

Basant ban

THE Punjab government has again renewed its ban on Basant, after a set of recommendations prepared by the police was...
28 Jan 2021

Streamlining madressahs

SUCCESSIVE governments over the decades have grappled with the challenge of regulating the tens of thousands of...
Updated 28 Jan 2021

Farmers’ protest

It is possible that an unyielding Modi has painted himself into a corner in a politically crucial election year.
28 Jan 2021

A broader investigation

THE Broadsheet controversy may be poised to open up a Pandora’s Box. Reportedly, the government is planning to...