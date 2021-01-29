Spinners Nauman, Yasir help Pakistan sail past South Africa in first Test

Pakistan defeated South Africa by seven wickets on day four of the first Test match in Karachi on Friday, taking a 1-0 lead in the two match series that marks the Proteas first tour to the country in almost 14 years.

Quite fittingly, Fawad Alam hit the winning runs with a square cut to Keshav Maharaj for four to seal what has been a remarkable comeback for him to the Test unit as Pakistan easily chased the 88 runs set by South Africa for victory.

Pakistan, needing 88 for victory, had reached 22 without loss at lunch with Abid Ali on 10 and Imran Butt on 12. But even as the openers departed after adding just a run after lunch, there seemed to be no panic as captain Babar Azam and veteran Azhar Ali coasted to within two runs of victory.

Maharaj trapped Babar in front for 30, paving way for Alam to make another entry – albeit a brief one – to help Pakistan cross the finish line.

Earlier, debutant Nauman Ali took five wickets and fellow spinner Yasir Shah grabbed four to give Pakistan a solid opportunity to take lead in the series.

Left-arm spinner Nauman took 5-35 while Yasir finished with 4-79 after South Africa resumed at 187-4 at the start of the day. Temba Bavuma was the last man out for 40.

On Thursday, Yasir and Nauman grabbed three wickets in the space of ten runs to halt South Africa's fightback on the third day of the first Test in Karachi.

When it looked like South Africa would end the day at parity after wiping out Pakistan's big 158-run first-innings lead, Yasir struck twice and Nauman once to leave the tourists on 187-4 at close.

Earlier, Pakistan scored 378 to take a crucial lead over South Africa's first innings total of 220.

The two-match Test series is South Africa's first in Pakistan for 14 years. The second Test will be played in Rawalpindi from February 4.

The hosts have won only one of their previous seven Tests against South Africa in Pakistan, with the visitors claiming two victories to go with four draws.