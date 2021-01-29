Jordanian Chairman of Joint Chiefs of Staff honoured by president

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi confers Hilal-i-Imtiaz (Military) on Major General Yousef Ahmad Al-Hnaity, Chairman of Joint Chiefs of Staff of Jordanian Armed Forces, during a special investiture ceremony on Thursday.—White Star

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi conferred Hilal-i-Imtiaz (Military) on the Chairman of Joint Chiefs of Staff of Jordanian Armed Forces, Maj Gen Yousef Ahmad Al-Hnaity, at a ceremony here on Thursday.

The award was conferred on Maj Gen Al-Hnaity in recognition of his illustrious services for promoting def­ence cooperation between the armed forces of the two countries.

The special investiture ceremony, held at Aiwan-i-Sadr, was attended by senior military and civil officials.

During a meeting with the Jordanian officer later, President Alvi said Pakistan attached great importance to its ties with Jordan and wanted to maintain mutually beneficial cooperation in all fields of mutual interest.

The president said both countries enjoyed excellent relations which were based on common faith, cultural affinities and shared perceptions of regional and international issues.

Maj Gen Al-Hnaity also visited the naval and air headquarters for discussion on promoting bilateral military ties.

At the Naval Headquarters, Gen Al Hnaity met Chief of the Naval Staff Adm Amjad Khan Niazi.

“During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, incl­uding bilateral collaboration and regional security, were discussed,” Pakistan Navy’s media directorate said.

Both commanders agreed on further strengthening and diversifying the scope of existing bilateral defence relationship.

Gen Al Hnaity also visited the Air Headquarters, where he called on Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan.

“Both the commanders discussed various matters pertaining to bilateral cooperation and mutual interest,” Pakistan Air Force’s media directorate said.

