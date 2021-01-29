Dawn Logo

January 29, 2021

Special plane to bring vaccine from China: official

Ikram JunaidiPublished January 29, 2021Updated January 29, 2021 08:03am
Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Health Dr Faisal Sultan
In this file photo, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Health Dr Faisal Sultan addresses the media. — DawnNewsTV/File

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Health Dr Faisal Sultan on Thursday revealed that a special plane would be flown to China in the next couple of days for transportation of the first tranche of Covid-19 vaccine.

“It is expected that the first consignment will have around 500,000 doses of vaccine and administration of vaccine will be started at the earliest,” he said while talking to Dawn.

Earlier, the SAPM chaired a special session on Pakistan’s vaccine strategy held at the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC). Provincial health ministers attended the session via video link. The session deliberated on efficient vaccine movement to various federating units and deployment mechanism.

The provinces’ representatives updated their complete deployment plan and infrastructure arrangements for administration of vaccine. It was informed that a vaccine nerve centre has been established at NCOC with provincial vaccine administration centre and up to district level arrangements have been made.

Says system evolved to ensure everyone has access to the vaccine

“We are fully prepared for this undertaking and also united in this mission. Our coordinated efforts have brought us a long way,” Dr Sultan said.

Later, during a briefing at the Senate Standing Committee on National Health Services (NHS), he said all arrangements were in place and the vaccine would be available in Pakistan hopefully in the coming week. He said a system had been formulated in collaboration with Nadra to ensure that everyone has access to the vaccine.

“The process will begin with frontline healthcare workers and will proceed to senior citizens of more than 65 years of age who are at high risk. In this regard, all efforts have been done. Procurement of vaccine will be made through vaccine companies directly and also by Covax, which is a global initiative to ensure rapid and equitable access for all countries,” he said.

Dr Sultan asserted that 20 per cent of the population will be covered through it (Covax).

Committee chairperson Senator Khushbakht Shujaat of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement expressed concern over rumours being spread against the vaccine. She said an awareness campaign to counter this narrative was essential.

Dr Sultan informed the committee that the campaign was ready and would be launched in line with the administration of vaccine.

Meanwhile, Senate Deputy Chairman Saleem Mandviwalla on Thursday claimed that an order for 200,000 doses of Covid-19 vaccine had been placed which would initially be administered to senators and staff members of the Senate.

According to a media report, Mr Mandviwalla said he talked to Dr Faisal Sultan to inquire why approvals were not being given to vaccines.

“I asked Dr Faisal Sultan why approval was not being given to vaccines. If the government is unable to decide and procure, the private sector can acquire it. He (SAPM) said that the government has given the approval and the private sector can procure the vaccine,” he said.

However, NHS ministry’s spokesperson Sajid Shah, while talking to Dawn, said that a priority list to vaccinate people had been prepared and the government would strictly follow it.

“Vaccine will be administered on merit and transparently,” he added.

According to NCOC’s data, as many as 1,910 Covid-19 cases and 64 deaths were reported in a single day. The number of active cases was 33,295 on Thursday.

While 2,147 Covid-19 patients were in critical condition, there were 299 ventilators in use. The national positivity ratio remained at 4.68 per cent, with the highest ratio of 13.18pc observed in Karachi, followed by 11.11pc in Mirpur and 7.32pc in Peshawar.

Published in Dawn, January 29th, 2021

Comments (13)
sultan alam
Jan 29, 2021 07:52am
will the common people benefit at all?
Reply Recommend 0
bluetooth
Jan 29, 2021 07:54am
Loan to be taken for the special plane journey.
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Jan 29, 2021 07:57am
Excellent. Meanwhile "India’s Covid-19 vaccine drive hit by turnout as low as 22%, due to fears over safety." (The Guardian).
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Jan 29, 2021 07:58am
Pakistanis and Indians have herd immunity. But only Modi is ripping poor Indians by forcing them to buy shoddy Covaxin.
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Jan 29, 2021 07:59am
Indian Health Minister: "Vaccine free only for 3 crore out of 120 crore Indians. 117 crore including 40% poor to keep banging utensils."
Reply Recommend 0
Murli
Jan 29, 2021 08:00am
Hope this special plans is not impounded like in Malaysia.
Reply Recommend 0
Chacha Chowdhury
Jan 29, 2021 08:04am
Pls make sure the plane is all paid for so it doesnt get seized.
Reply Recommend 0
M. Emad
Jan 29, 2021 08:07am
Indian Airlines special planes bring vaccines to Dhaka & many other South-Asian Capitals.
Reply Recommend 0
kautiliya
Jan 29, 2021 08:10am
I hope it is not PIA bringing the vaccine
Reply Recommend 0
Zaidhaq
Jan 29, 2021 08:10am
Politicians will definitely take other vaccine and not the cheap Chinese version
Reply Recommend 0
Majid
Jan 29, 2021 08:19am
Make sure there's no lease payment pending on the plane and double check the pilots license please.
Reply Recommend 0
peer baba khwajaji
Jan 29, 2021 08:35am
Have money for the fuel?
Reply Recommend 0
SATT
Jan 29, 2021 09:00am
Grey is more dangerous than black.
Reply Recommend 0

