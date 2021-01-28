Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | January 28, 2021

Biden freezes giant UAE jet package, Saudi arms for review

AFPPublished January 28, 2021Updated January 28, 2021 04:19pm
US President Joe Biden's administration has signalled it plans to end support for the Saudi-led, UAE-backed offensive in Yemen. — AP/File
US President Joe Biden's administration has signalled it plans to end support for the Saudi-led, UAE-backed offensive in Yemen. — AP/File

US President Joe Biden's administration has temporarily frozen for review a massive package of F-35 jets to the United Arab Emirates and arms to Saudi Arabia, officials said on Wednesday.

The nearly week-old administration has already signalled it plans to end support for the Saudi-led, UAE-backed offensive in Yemen, which is facing a humanitarian catastrophe.

A State Department spokesperson said the administration is “temporarily pausing the implementation” of a number of defence sales “to allow incoming leadership an opportunity to review”.

“This is a routine administrative action typical to most any transition, and demonstrates the administration's commitment to transparency and good governance,” the spokesperson said.

The move is also aimed at “ensuring US arms sales meet our strategic objectives of building stronger, interoperable and more capable security partners”.

The most high-profile sale is a $23 billion package of top-of-the-line F-35 jets to the UAE.

Former president Donald Trump's administration agreed to the sale — the first of the stealth-capable planes to an Arab nation — after the UAE agreed to recognise Israel.

A potential halt to the sale could raise questions about whether the UAE will continue its normalisation with Israel, which Trump saw as a key foreign policy achievement.

Lawmakers of Biden's Democratic Party had voiced misgivings over the deal, fearing it would set off an arms race, but failed in the Senate to block the sale while Trump was in office.

The package to the UAE also included unarmed drones, while the United States has been preparing major sales of munitions to Saudi Arabia.

Trump had explicitly backed arms sales on commercial grounds, saying that the Saudis were creating US jobs by buying from US manufacturers.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken said during his confirmation hearing that the Saudi offensive against Yemen's Huthi rebels, who are backed by Iran, has contributed to the dire humanitarian situation in Yemen.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

State Bank’s bluff
Updated 28 Jan 2021

State Bank’s bluff

Banks are sceptical of the State Bank’s ‘forward guidance’ if their bidding behaviour in govt debt auctions is anything to go by.
Unburied conscience
Updated 28 Jan 2021

Unburied conscience

Certain events in a nation’s history (however traumatic) need to be retrieved from the cupboard of memory.
A jab in time
27 Jan 2021

A jab in time

Vaccines are evidently not an instant panacea.

Editorial

28 Jan 2021

Streamlining madressahs

SUCCESSIVE governments over the decades have grappled with the challenge of regulating the tens of thousands of...
Updated 28 Jan 2021

Farmers’ protest

It is possible that an unyielding Modi has painted himself into a corner in a politically crucial election year.
28 Jan 2021

A broader investigation

THE Broadsheet controversy may be poised to open up a Pandora’s Box. Reportedly, the government is planning to...
Updated 27 Jan 2021

Pemra’s powers

The right to freedom of expression has been curtailed to such an extent that it invites comparisons with martial law times.
27 Jan 2021

Increasing debt

THE numbers released by the State Bank regarding the government’s domestic debt stock and servicing at the end of...
27 Jan 2021

Women in conflict

“WHEN the guns fall silent, it does not mean the suffering of women and girls stops. The suffering and abuse that...